GOD vs RYLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Andhra Premier League 2022, Match 6

The Godavari Titans (GOD) will take on the Rayalaseema Kings (RYLS) in the sixth match of the Andhra Premier League 2022 at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Friday.

The Godavari Titans began the season on a strong note. They held their nerves to win their first match against the Coastal Riders by two runs. Meanwhile, the Rayalaseema Kings lost their first match and made a comeback to win the second game against the Coastal Riders by 28 runs. Both teams would like to keep their winning streak going.

GOD vs RYLS Probable Playing 11 Today

GOD XI

M Vamsi (wk), Dheeraj Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Y Sandeep, KV Sasikanth (c), Garimella Teja, Yadla Girish Vasu, SK Ismail, Dinesh Chandra, Poda Yashwanth, Hemanth Reddy

RYLS XI

B Anirudh Sita Ram, Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, N Sarangarajan Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Sunny Sandhu, Thalaivan Sargunam, R Mithun, L Kiran Akash, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Details

GOD vs RYLS, Andhra Premier League 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: July 8, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch here seems to favor the batters, who have certainly enjoyed their time on the surface. Bowling first will be an ideal option because scores have been harder to defend as the track has slowed down in the second half.

Today’s GOD vs RYLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KN Prudhvi Raj is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper slot of your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 16 runs in two matches and will be looking to find his form soon.

Batters

A Reddy has done a decent job with the bat. He has amassed 108 runs at a strike rate of 158.82 in two innings.

All-rounders

G Reddy is a wonderful all-rounder who has plenty of experience. He has scored 26 runs and has also taken three wickets. He can prove to be a fabulous captaincy pick for your GOD vs RYLS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

B Santosh Kumar has been bowling at a very high level. He has picked up four wickets in two matches so far and will be looking for more scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in GOD vs RYLS Dream11 prediction team

A Reddy (RYLS) – 153 points

G Reddy (RYLS) – 146 points

B Santosh Kumar (RYLS) – 126 points

K Sasikanth (GOD) – 91 points

B Sudhakar (RYLS) – 66 points

Important stats for GOD vs RYLS Dream11 prediction team

A Reddy: 108 runs

G Reddy: 26 runs and three wickets

B Santosh Kumar: Four wickets

K Sasikanth: 55 runs

B Sudhakar: Two wickets

GOD vs RYLS Dream11 Prediction Today

GOD vs RYLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K N Prudhvi Raj, M Vamsi, A Reddy, N Kumar Reddy, D Kumar, G Reddy, K Sasikanth, Y Reddy, B Santosh Kumar, B Sudhakar, S Ismail

Captain: A Reddy, Vice-Captain: G Reddy

GOD vs RYLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K N Prudhvi Raj, M Vamsi, A Reddy, T Vamsi Krishna, N Kumar Reddy, D Kumar, G Reddy, K Sasikanth, B Santosh Kumar, J Ram, B Sudhakar

Captain: K Sasikanth, Vice-Captain: B Santosh Kumar

