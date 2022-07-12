GOD vs UTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Andhra Premier League 2022, Match 14

Godavari Titans will take on the Uttarandhra Lions in the 14th match of the Andhra Premier League 2022 at the Dr. Y S Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The Godavari Titans have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far. They have won two of their four matches and are heading into this encounter after losing their previous game against Bezawada Tigers by six wickets.

The Uttarandhra Lions, meanwhile, have won two of their last three fixtures. They also suffered a defeat in their most recent game against the Vizag Warriors by four wickets.

GOD vs UTL Probable Playing 11 Today

GOD XI

Vamsi Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yara Sandeep, Devandla Sriram, Yadla Girish Vasu, Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Garimella Teja, Shaik Abdulla, Dinesh Chandra, Poda Yashwanth

UTL XI

Srikar Bharat, Sanaboyina Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Gutta Rohit, Shoaib Md Khan, Sk Noor Basha, P Subramnayam, Mohammad Rafi, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Y Pramod, Uddaraju Varma

Match Details

GOD vs UTL, Andhra Premier League 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 12th July, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y S Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch here seems to favor the batsmen who have certainly enjoyed their time on the surface. Bowling first will be an ideal option because scores have been harder to defend as the track has slowed down in the second half.

Today’s GOD vs UTL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Srikar Bharat is an exciting young wicketkeeper who has shone on the biggest stages. He has scored 94 runs over the last two matches at a healthy strike rate of over 142.

Batters

C Kranthi Kumar has done a decent job with the bat so far. He has amassed 83 runs in three innings at an average of 27.67 and at a strike rate of 122.06.

All-rounders

S Md Khan is a wonderful all-rounder with plenty of experience. He is the leading wicket-taker in the competition and has scalped seven wickets in just three innings at a wonderful average of 10.14. He can prove to be a fabulous captaincy pick for your GOD vs UTL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

K Sasikanth could also prove to be an important choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 76 runs in three innings.

Bowlers

S Ismail will be the leading bowler for Godavari and he has produced the goods this season. He picked up a four-wicket haul against the Vizag Warriors.

Top 5 best players to pick in GOD vs UTL Dream11 prediction team

S Md Khan (UTL) – 260 points

S Ismail (GOD) – 161 points

K Srikar Bharat (UTL) – 154 points

K Sasikanth (GOD) – 154 points

C Kranthi Kumar (UTL) – 149 points

Important stats for GOD vs UTL Dream11 prediction team

S Md Khan: 7 wickets

S Ismail: 4 wickets

K Srikar Bharat: 94 runs

K Sasikanth: 76 runs and 1 wicket

C Kranthi Kumar: 83 runs

GOD vs UTL Dream11 Prediction Today

GOD vs UTL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Srikar Bharat, M Vamsi, C Kranthi Kumar, G Saleh, N Kumar Reddy, S Md Khan, K Sasikanth, V Sai Koushik, S Ismail, U Varma, H Reddy

Captain: S Md Khan, Vice-Captain: K Sasikanth

GOD vs UTL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Srikar Bharat, M Vamsi, C Kranthi Kumar, Y Girish Vasu, G Saleh, N Kumar Reddy, S Md Khan, K Sasikanth, S Ismail, U Varma, H Reddy

Captain: N Kumar Reddy, Vice-Captain: K Srikar Bharat

