GOG vs DUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 12

The 12th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament will see Goodrich Gladiators (GOG) take on Dubai Wanderers (DUW) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, April 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GOG vs DUW Dream11 prediction.

The Dubai Wanderers have given a decent account of themselves in the tournament against the likes of First Abu Dhabi Bank and Fly Emirates. They have a decent roster with a slew of all-rounders to fall back on.

While the Wanderers head into the game as the favorites, they are up against a resourceful Goodrich Gladiators, who are set to play their first game of the tournament. They will bank on the likes of Yuvraj Barua and Amjad Ali to step up in what promises to be an intriguing game in Dubai.

GOG vs DUW Match Details

The Goodrich Gladiators and Dubai Wanderers will lock horns in the 12th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament on Wednesday. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GOG vs DUW, ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 12

Date and Time: April 5th, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming: Fancode

GOG vs DUW probable playing 11s for today’s match

Goodrich Gladiators injury/team news

No injury concerns for Goodrich Gladiators.

Goodrich Gladiators probable playing 11

Zeeshan Ali, Samarth Saxena, Rao Raghavaraju, Thirumalai Adiyapatham, Chitra Bandaru, Numan Siddique, Ajmal Ali, Fayasudeen Kuthbudeen, Harish Raheb, Yuvraj Barua, Shameet Kanneganti and Kardeepa Raja.

Dubai Wanderers injury/team news

No injury concerns for Dubai Wanderers.

Dubai Wanderers probable playing 11

Jack Luffman, Scott Doody, Danny Pawson (c), Thinus Steyn, Clinto Bekrenshaw, Eisa Hussain, Ashley Connick, Abdullah Kayani, Ben Willgoss (wk), Kamran Shaheen and Ben Quirk.

GOG vs DUW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Zeeshan Ali

Zeeshan Ali is expected to bat in the top order for the Gladiators given his explosive batting ability. Although Zeeshan is yet to play in this tournament, he is one of the Gladiators' go-to batters and also adds value with the gloves.

While Scott Doody is a decent option as well, Zeeshan should be a good addition to your GOG vs DUW Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Jack Luffman

Jack Luffman has not been in the best of form in the tournament, scoring only 21 runs in two matches so far. Despite his poor form, Luffman is capable of scoring big runs and is likely to bat in the top order.

With Luffman due for a big score, he is a good pick for your GOG vs DUW Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Clinton Berkenshaw

Clinton Berkenshaw has been in brilliant form over the last few weeks, scoring 148 runs in his last four matches. Berkenshaw also adds value with the ball, picking up three wickets in his last four matches.

With Berkenshaw bound to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he is a must-have in your GOG vs DUW Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Abdullah Kayani

Abdullah Kayani is a talented left-arm spinner who has been brilliant with the ball for the Wanderers. He has figures of 1/34 and 2/28 in his two outings in this tournament, holding him in good stead.

Given the conditions on offer as well, Kayani is a top pick for your GOG vs DUW Dream11 prediction team.

GOG vs DUW match captain and vice-captain choices

Danny Pawson

Danny Pawson is perhaps the Wanderers' best all-rounder, capable of striking it big with the bat and also picking wickets consistently. He has not started the season well with only six runs and no wickets to show for his efforts in two matches.

But with Pawson capable of winning games singlehandedly, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your GOG vs DUW Dream11 prediction team.

Ajmal Ali

Ajmal Ali is another talented all-rounder who is likely to play a big role with both the bat and ball for the Gladiators. While he is expected to bat in the top order, Ajmal can generate decent pace and hold his own in the death overs as well.

Given his ability, Ajmal is a good captaincy pick for your GOG vs DUW Dream11 prediction team.

GOG vs DUW match expert tips

Eisa Hussain had a good outing in his previous game, picking up one wicket and scoring 33 runs off 23 balls. He has been in decent form and is likely to enjoy the conditions on offer as well.

With Hussain likely to take up the floater's role in the Wanderers batting unit, he is a good addition to your GOG vs DUW Dream11 prediction team.

GOG vs DUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GOG vs DUW Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Doody, Z Ali

Batters: J Luffman, R Raghavaraju

All-rounders: C Berkenshaw, D Pawson (c), E Hussain, A Ali (vc)

Bowlers: Y Barua, A Kayani, S Kanneganti

GOG vs DUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GOG vs DUW Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Z Ali

Batters: J Luffman, R Raghavaraju (vc)

All-rounders: C Berkenshaw (c), D Pawson, E Hussain, A Ali, T Steyn

Bowlers: Y Barua, A Kayani, K Shaheen

