GOG vs FAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 19

The Goodrich Gladiators (GOG) will take on the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAD) in the 19th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, April 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about GOG vs FAD Dream11 prediction.
The Goodrich Gladiators have had a disappointing season so far, losing two of their three games. They were defeated by Fly Emirates XI by six wickets in their previous games and will hope for a win to get back on track.
Meanwhile, First Abu Dhabi Bank have had a difficult season so far, coming off a six-wicket loss to Fly Emirates XI, despite having some prominent names including Sajish Sivankutty, Sayed Mujaheed, and Mohammed Shabbir, who have struggled for form.
GOG vs FAD Match Details, Ramadan Tournament
The 19th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament between Goodrich Gladiators and First Abu Dhabi Bank will be played on April 12 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai. The match is set to start at 10:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GOG vs FAD, ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 19
Date and Time: 12 Aril, 2023, 10:30 pm IST
Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai.
GOG vs FAD Pitch Report
The track at the ICC Academy Ground suited batters in both previous games. Pacers are expected to get a turn in the early overs, while batters should take calculated risks. However, as the match progresses, the surface should slow down, allowing the spinners to come into play.
GOG vs FAD Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
GOG: L-W-L
FAD: L-W-L
GOG vs FAD probable playing 11s for today’s match
GOG Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
GOG Probable Playing 11
Rao Raghavaraju (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Johnson Rajesh, Ajmal Ali, Thirumalai Adiyapatham, Sowrabh Kesari, Kumaran Kamaraj, Yuvraj Barua, Numan Siddique, Vignesh, Muhammad Raween Babar.
FAD Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
FAD Probable Playing 11
Sajish Sivankutty (c), Noushad Mohamad (wk), Mohammed Tarig, Joel Dsouza, Sayed Mujaheed, Mohammed Shabbir, Waseem Manzoor Bhat, Karthik Berukodige Ramamohan, Kunal Lachhani, Ajan Kandammattil, Noman Safdar.
GOG vs FAD Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Zeeshan Ali (38 runs in three matches)
Zeeshan has not proven to be an effective batter so far in this year's tournament, but he is a superb wicketkeeper. He has scored 38 runs in three games and could explode for an improved knock in this match.
Top Batter Pick
Noman Safdar (38 runs & four wickets in three matches)
Noman Safdar is an experienced batter. He has amassed 38 runs and taken four wickets in three games and could be a good multiplier pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sajish Sivankutty (78 runs & three wickets in three matches)
Sivankutty has been a consistent performer for FAD and could be a key addition to your fantasy team. He has scalped three wickets and has scored 78 runs in three games and is an excellent selection for your Dream11 team for this match.
Top Bowler Pick
Johnson Rajesh (27 runs & 6 wickets in three matches)
He has consistently proven his worth with the ball and has got batters into trouble with his left-arm spin bowling. With six wickets at an economy rate of 7.89 in just three games, he is currently the second-highest wicket-taker. That makes him a must-have in your GOG vs FAD Dream11 fantasy team.
5 must-picks with players' stats for GOG vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Yuvraj Barua
Numan Siddique
Vignesh
Mohammed Shabbir
Waseem Manzoor Bhat
GOG vs FAD match expert tips 19th match
Sajish Sivankutty could provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball in this game. He has scored 78 runs and taken three wickets at an economy rate of 7.57 in three games. He could be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
GOG vs FAD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ali
Batters: S Mujaheed, N Safdar, M Tariq, N Siddique
All-rounders: K Lachhani, Sajish Sivankutty, K Kamaraj
Bowlers: Y Barua, A Kanda, Johnson Rajesh
GOG vs FAD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: N Mohamad
Batters: S Mujaheed, N Safdar, M Tariq, N Siddique
All-rounders: K Lachhani, Sajish Sivankutty, K Kamaraj
Bowlers: Y Barua, A Kanda, Johnson Rajesh
