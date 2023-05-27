GOG vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2023 Match 9

Goodrich Gladiators (GOG) will take on the Z Games Strikers (ZGS) in the ninth match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2023 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GOG vs ZGS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Z Games Strikers have a win-loss record after two matches. Meanwhile, Goodrich Gladiators were defeated by Gems Education CC by five wickets in their first game.

Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games and will be looking for a win to get back on track.

GOG vs ZGS, Match Details

The ninth match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2023 between the Goodrich Gladiators and the Z Games Strikers will be played on May 27, 2023, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to begin at 06.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GOG vs ZGS, Bukhatir T20 League 2023

Date & Time: May 27, 2023, 06.00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch seems to be favorable for batters who have no trouble scoring on it. The last match played on this pitch was between CSS Group and First Abu Dhabi Bank, where a total of 281 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

Last 5 matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 169

Average second-inning score: 161

GOG vs ZGS Probable Playing 11 today

Goodrich Gladiators Team News

No major injury concerns.

Goodrich Gladiators Probable Playing XI

Rao Raghavaraju (c), Thirumalai Adiyapatham, Kiran Jyothi, Yuvraj Barua, Banty Nandy(wk), Sudalai Mani Paramasivan, Muhammad Raween Babar, Kumaran Kamaraj, Umar Maqsood, Sowrabh Kesari, Shawn George

Z Games Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Z Games Strikers Probable Playing XI

Shahrukh Amin (c), Ashwanth Valthapa, Faisal Altaf, Furqan Khalil, Moazzam Hayat (wk), Muhammad lsmail, Sardar Bahzad, Karthik Meiyappan, Babar lqbal, Shahid Bhutta, Awais Nazir

Today’s GOG vs ZGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicket-keeper Pick

Furqan Khalil

He is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and is coming off a fine knock.

Top Batters Pick

Sardar Bahzad

He is the safe batter pick for today's outing. He is a technically sound hitter, making him an excellent choice for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounders Pick

Shahrukh Amin

Shahrukh Amin is a top all-rounder for his side who bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. He has scored 70 runs while taking two wickets in as many games.

Top Bowlers Pick

Shawn George

George is a top bowler pick for today's outing as he has bowled brilliantly in the last couple of matches. He has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 4.25.

GOG vs ZGS match captain and vice-captain choices

Shahrukh Amin

Shahrukh Amin is at the top of the run-scoring charts in this Bukhatir T20 League 2023 for his side. He has amassed 70 runs at a strike rate of more than 140. His off-spin also served him well, picking up two wickets.

Faisal Altaf

Faisal Altaf has been effective with the ball in hand. He has scored 10 runs while taking three wickets in two games while being economical.

5 Must-picks for GOG vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Ismail

Sardar Bahzad

Sudalai Mani Paramasivan

Muhammad Raween

Karthik Meiyappan

GOG vs ZGS match expert tips, Match 9th

Both teams have some terrific all-rounders who might be game-changers in this encounter. Karthik Meiyappan, Yuvraj Barua, and Banty Nandy are among the ones to watch.

GOG vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head-League

GOG vs ZGS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Furqan Khalil, M Hayat

Batters: S Bahzad, T Adiyapath

All-rounders: S Amin, Faisal Altaf, K Kamaraj, K Jyothi

Bowlers: Karthik Meiyappan, M Ismail, S George

GOG vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand-League

GOG vs ZGS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Furqan Khalil, M Hayat

Batters: S Bahzad, M Raween

All-rounders: S Amin, Faisal Altaf, K Kamaraj, K Jyothi

Bowlers: Karthik Meiyappan, M Ismail, S George

