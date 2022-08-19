GSB vs KCH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, Matches 17 & 18

Golden Star Bonn (GSB) will take on the Koln Challengers (KCH) in back-to-back ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 matches at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Friday, August 19.

Golden Star Bonn haven't had a great run in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, having returned with two wins and four losses so far. Meanwhile, Koln Challengers have been in good form and have a win-loss record of 4-2.

GSB vs KCH Probable Playing 11 today

Golden Star Bonn: Niamat Safi, Zakir Khan (c), Paritosh Bairagi, Gurwinder Singh, Rahib Nawabi, Naeem Khan (wk), Amal Mudappattu, Leela Gurugubelli, Adeeb Asgher, Raju Islam, Simab Walizei.

Koln Challengers: Amey Potale, Rohit Narayanan, Sriram Gurumurthy, Naule Aravind, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Vijay Rathnavel (wk), Nagendra Donthi, Nikhil Patil, Sabith Raman, Kesava Motati (c).

Match Details

GSB vs KCH, Matches 17 & 18, ECS T10 Krefeld 2022

Date & Time: August 19th 2022, 12 & 2 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has been a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 being 100 runs.

Today’s GSB vs KCH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naeem Khan has batted well in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, having mustered 62 runs at a strike rate of 187.87.

Batter

Paritosh Bairagi has amassed 157 runs at a strike rate of 180.46 in addition to taking four wickets.

All-rounders

Aravind Muthusubramanian is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 with nine scalps. He has also scored 40 runs.

Amey Potale hasn't bowled much, but has been in excellent touch with the bat, smashing 158 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 188.09.

Bowler

Leela Gurugubelli has taken seven wickets in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in GSB vs KCH Dream11 Prediction Team

Paritosh Bairagi (GSB): 409 points

Aravind Muthusubramanian (KCH): 395 points

Nagendra Donthi (KCH): 382 points

Amey Potale (KCH): 287 points

Leela Gurugubelli (GSB): 263 points

Important stats for GSB vs KCH Dream11 Prediction Team

Nagendra Donthi: 9 wickets

Aravind Muthusubramanian: 40 runs & 9 wickets

Amey Potale: 158 runs

Paritosh Bairagi: 157 runs & 4 wickets

Leela Gurugubelli: 7 wickets

GSB vs KCH Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Krefeld 2022)

Dream11 Team for Golden Star Bonn vs Koln Challengers - ECS T10 Krefeld 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naeem Khan, Rohit Narayanan, Niamat Safi, Paritosh Bairagi, Nagendra Donthi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Amey Potale, Kesava Motati, Nikhil Patil, Leela Gurugubelli, Zakir Khan.

Captain: Aravind Muthusubramanian. Vice-captain: Paritosh Bairagi.

Dream11 Team for Golden Star Bonn vs Koln Challengers - ECS T10 Krefeld 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naeem Khan, Naule Aravind, Niamat Safi, Paritosh Bairagi, Nagendra Donthi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Nikhil Patil, Leela Gurugubelli, Zakir Khan.

Captain: Amey Potale. Vice-captain: Paritosh Bairagi.

