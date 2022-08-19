GSB vs KCH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, Matches 17 & 18

Golden Star Bonn (GSB) will take on the Koln Challengers (KCH) in back-to-back ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 matches at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Friday, August 19.
Golden Star Bonn haven't had a great run in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, having returned with two wins and four losses so far. Meanwhile, Koln Challengers have been in good form and have a win-loss record of 4-2.
GSB vs KCH Probable Playing 11 today
Golden Star Bonn: Niamat Safi, Zakir Khan (c), Paritosh Bairagi, Gurwinder Singh, Rahib Nawabi, Naeem Khan (wk), Amal Mudappattu, Leela Gurugubelli, Adeeb Asgher, Raju Islam, Simab Walizei.
Koln Challengers: Amey Potale, Rohit Narayanan, Sriram Gurumurthy, Naule Aravind, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Vijay Rathnavel (wk), Nagendra Donthi, Nikhil Patil, Sabith Raman, Kesava Motati (c).
Match Details
GSB vs KCH, Matches 17 & 18, ECS T10 Krefeld 2022
Date & Time: August 19th 2022, 12 & 2 PM IST
Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld
Pitch Report
The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has been a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 being 100 runs.
Today’s GSB vs KCH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Naeem Khan has batted well in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, having mustered 62 runs at a strike rate of 187.87.
Batter
Paritosh Bairagi has amassed 157 runs at a strike rate of 180.46 in addition to taking four wickets.
All-rounders
Aravind Muthusubramanian is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 with nine scalps. He has also scored 40 runs.
Amey Potale hasn't bowled much, but has been in excellent touch with the bat, smashing 158 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 188.09.
Bowler
Leela Gurugubelli has taken seven wickets in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in GSB vs KCH Dream11 Prediction Team
Paritosh Bairagi (GSB): 409 points
Aravind Muthusubramanian (KCH): 395 points
Nagendra Donthi (KCH): 382 points
Amey Potale (KCH): 287 points
Leela Gurugubelli (GSB): 263 points
Important stats for GSB vs KCH Dream11 Prediction Team
Nagendra Donthi: 9 wickets
Aravind Muthusubramanian: 40 runs & 9 wickets
Amey Potale: 158 runs
Paritosh Bairagi: 157 runs & 4 wickets
Leela Gurugubelli: 7 wickets
GSB vs KCH Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Krefeld 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naeem Khan, Rohit Narayanan, Niamat Safi, Paritosh Bairagi, Nagendra Donthi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Amey Potale, Kesava Motati, Nikhil Patil, Leela Gurugubelli, Zakir Khan.
Captain: Aravind Muthusubramanian. Vice-captain: Paritosh Bairagi.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naeem Khan, Naule Aravind, Niamat Safi, Paritosh Bairagi, Nagendra Donthi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Nikhil Patil, Leela Gurugubelli, Zakir Khan.
Captain: Amey Potale. Vice-captain: Paritosh Bairagi.