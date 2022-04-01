GOR vs BTP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 19 and 20

Gorkha 11 (GOR) will take on Brothers XI Portugal (BTP) in the 19th and 20th games of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Gorkha 11 beat Indian Royals by 12 runs in their previous game to claim their fifth victory. They will look to bag another to move atop the points table. Meanwhile, Brothers XI Portugal have had an underwhelming campaign so far.

They have won three and lost as many games. They are third in the points table and need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

GOR vs BTP Probable Playing XIs

GOR

Suman Ghimire, Roushan Singh (wk), Sripal Matta, Manjit Singh (c), Imran Khan-II, Rahul Vishwakarma, Muhammad Adnan, Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, Abdus Samad, Waleed Imran.

BTP

Aman Manhas, Amninder Singh, Balwinder Singh (c), Pardeep Nangloo (wk), Mandip Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Muhammad Shan, Ghotra Singh, Manpreet Singh, Onkar Singh.

Match Details

Match: GOR vs BTP, ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 19 and 20.

Date and Time: April 01, 2022; 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a balanced one. The team batting first has won the last six games. The average first-innings score is 83 runs.

Today’s GOR vs BTP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Suman Ghimire - Ghimire has been in excellent form with the bat in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, scoring 130 runs in six innings. He is expected to have another strong performance.

Batters

Balwinder Singh - He is the highest run-getter for his team this season. He has scored 126 runs in six games at an average of 25.20. He is a must-have player in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Muhammad Adnan - Adnan has been exceptional with both bat and ball in the competition. He has scored 153 runs at an average of 35.00 and has also picked up nine wickets in six games. He is the second-highest run-getter and wicket-taker in the Cartaxo T10 this season.

Bowlers

Manpreet Singh - He is leading the wicket-taking charts, picking up seven wickets at an average of 10.28 in six games.

Five best players to pick in GOR vs BTP Dream11 prediction team

Amninder Singh (BTP) – 133 points

Rahul Vishwakarma (GOR) – 151 points

Dhiraj Minhas (BTP) – 144 points.

Roushan Singh (GOR) – 118 points.

Pardeep Nangloo (BTP) – 142 points.

Key stats for GOR vs BTP Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Shan: Six matches, seven wickets.

Nilesh Suryawanshi: Three matches, three wickets.

Aman Manhas: Six matches, 95 runs and five wickets.

GOR vs BTP Dream11 Prediction

GOR vs BTP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suman Ghimire, Dhiraj Minhas, Sripal Matta, Balwinder Singh, Imran Khan-II, Rahul Vishwakarma, Muhammad Adnan, Aman Manhas, Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, Muhammad Shan.

Captain: Muhammad Adnan. Vice-captain: Imran Khan-II.

GOR vs BTP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suman Ghimire, Dhiraj Minhas, Sripal Matta, Balwinder Singh, Imran Khan-II, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Aman Manhas, Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, Muhammad Shan.

Captain: Muhammad Adnan. Vice-captain: Aman Manhas.

Edited by Bhargav