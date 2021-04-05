GOR vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 6th, 2021

Match 2 of the ECS T10 Portugal League pits Gorkha 11 against the Coimbra Knights on Tuesday.

Although both teams kickstart the Portuguese League on Tuesday, this is their second encounter of the day. While momentum could play a part heading into this game, the Coimbra Knights are the overwhelming favourites heading into this game. Boasting of a power-packed batting unit and a resourceful bowling attack, the Knights will be looking to get their campaign off to the perfect start.

However, their opponents Gorkha 11, are also well-equipped to tackle the threat of the Knights. The likes of Singh and Thapa are expected to play a huge role this season, although they would have to get past the Knights on Tuesday. Although they enter the game as the underdogs, they should give Coimbra Knights a run for their money in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket in Portugal.

Squads to choose from

Gorkha 11

Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deep

Coimbra Knights

Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma

Predicted Playing 11

Gorkha 11

S Ghimire, A Andani, H Singh, S Hossain, R Hudda, A Alam, I Khan Jr, M Thapa, M Butt, S Matta and F Rahim

Coimbra Knights

F Stoneman, P Madeira, T Nicholas, M Zaman, T Madeira, S Singh, P Waddup, B Stoneman, C Redhead, G Sandhu and M Sharma

Match Details

Match: Gorkha 11 vs Coimbra Knights, Match 2

Date: 7th April 2021, at 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with some assistance available for the bowlers. Apart from the early swing for the new ball bowlers, the spinners should also come into play as the game progresses. Wickets in hand will be key, with 100 being a bare minimum in this format. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, although the conditions shouldn't change much during the game.

GOR vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GOR vs CK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Andani, S Ghimire, H Singh, M Zaman, P Madeira, S Hossain, I Khan Jr, T Madeira, B Stoneman, C Redhead and M Butt

Captain: I Khan Jr, Vice-Captain: P Madeira

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Stoneman, S Ghimire, H Singh, P Waddup, P Madeira, S Hossain, I Khan Jr, T Madeira, B Stoneman, C Redhead and M Butt

Captain: P Madeira, Vice-Captain: H Singh