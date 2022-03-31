GOR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 15 and 16

Gorkha 11 (GOR) will take on Fighters CC (FIG) in the15th and 16th games of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Fighters CC have had a horrible campaign; they have lost all six games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Their playoff hopes are almost over, and they will largely play for pride.

Meanwhile, Gorkha 11's performances has been excellent thus far. With three wins from four games, they are in second place as they seek to boost their playoff hopes with another victory.

GOR vs FIG Probable Playing XIs

GOR

Suman Ghimire, Roushan Singh (wk), Sripal Matta, Manjit Singh (c), Imran Khan-II, Rahul Vishwakarma, Muhammad Adnan, Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, Abdus Samad, Nilesh Suryawanshi.

FIG

Manjit Singh (wk), Deepu Mansurpuria, Vicky Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr (c), Jaswinder Kumar, Parwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mazhar Javed, Pinda Aujla, Vikas, Rajwinder Singh/

Match Details

Match: GOR vs FIG, ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 15 and 16.

Date and Time: March 31, 2022; 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium is well-balanced. Batting has been easier in the early stages of games, while bowlers have proven to be more effective in the second innings. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games here being 82 runs.

Today’s GOR vs FIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Suman Ghimire - Ghimire is a hard-hitting batter who can score runs quickly. He has scored 82 runs at an average of 20.50 in four games.

Batters

Deepu Mansurpuria - Despite being a batter, he has bowled well so far, taking four wickets at an average of 28.00 in six games. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

All-rounders

Muhammad Adnan - Adnan can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has scored 140 runs at an average of 35.00 and has also picked up five wickets in four game. He is the second-highest run-getter in the Cartaxo T10 this season.

Bowlers

Madhukar Thapa - He is a genuine wicket-taker. with five wickets in four matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Three best players to pick in GOR vs FIG Dream11 prediction team

Parwinder Singh (FIG) – 133 points

Rahul Vishwakarma (GOR) – 70 points

Vicky Singh (FIG) – 121 points.

Key stats for GOR vs FIG Dream11 prediction team

Mandeep Singh: Six matches, four wickets.

Nilesh Suryawanshi: Three matches, three wickets.

Jaswinder Kumar: Six matches, 63 runs and two wickets.

GOR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction

GOR vs FIG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suman Ghimire, Deepu Mansurpuria, Vicky Singh, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Imran Khan-II, Mandeep Singh Jr, Jaswinder Kumar, Muhammad Adnan, Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, Mazhar Javed.

Captain: Muhammad Adnan. Vice-captain: Deepu Mansurpuria.

GOR vs FIG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suman Ghimire, Deepu Mansurpuria, Sripal Matta, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Imran Khan-II, Mandeep Singh Jr, Jaswinder Kumar, Muhammad Adnan, Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, Mazhar Javed.

Captain: Imran Khan-II. Vice-captain: Muhammad Adnan.

