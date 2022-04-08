GOR vs FRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Quarter-Final 1

Gorkha 11 will take on Friendship CC in the first quarter-final of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Friday.

Gorkha 11 finished Group A in the second position. They were dominant in the league stage and won seven of their eight matches. Meanwhile, Friendship CC managed to win only three of their eight matches and they finished in third position. Gorkha 11 is expected to have the upper hand in this encounter.

GOR vs FRD Probable Playing 11 Today

GOR XI

Suman Ghimire, Imran Khan, Muhammad Adnan, Rahul Vishwakarma, Fakhrul Hussain, Sripal Matta, Roushan Singh (wk), Nilesh Suryawanshi, Madhukar Thapa (C), Abdus Samad, Manjit Singh

FRD XI

Ashraful Rupu, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Mizu Rahman (wk), Imtiaz Rana (C), Md Abdul Motin, Sabbir Hussain, Ashikur Rahman, Mohammad Al Amin, Enamul Shamim, Imtiaz Hussain, Saddam Hossain

Match Details

GOR vs FRD, ECS Cartaxo T10, Quarter-Final 1

Date and Time: 8th April, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today’s GOR vs FRD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rupu is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat. He has amassed 141 runs in eight matches so far.

Batters

M Abdul Motin is a safe choice when it comes to batting in the top order. He has scored 85 runs and has also scalped seven wickets in the competition.

All-rounders

M Adnan is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 128 runs in eight matches and has also picked up 11 wickets. He will be a great captaincy pick for your GOR vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

I Rana is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 112 runs and has picked up six scalps in eight matches.

Bowlers

M Thapa has been reliable with the ball in hand and has gotten important breakthroughs. He has nine wickets to his name from eight matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in GOR vs FRD Dream11 prediction team

M Adnan (GOR) – 702 points

S Ghimire (GOR) – 403 points

I Rana (FRD) – 402 points

M Abdul Motin (FRD) – 355 points

M Thapa (GOR) – 349 points

Important stats for GOR vs FRD Dream11 prediction team

M Adnan: 174 runs and 13 wickets

S Ghimire: 165 runs

I Rana: 112 runs and 6 wickets

M Abdul Motin: 85 runs and 7 wickets

M Thapa: 9 wickets

GOR vs FRD Dream11 Prediction Today

GOR vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ghimire, A Rupu, M Abdul Motin, S Matta, M Zakir Hussain, M Adnan, I Rana, M Asad, M Thapa, A Samad, S Hussain

Captain: M Adnan, Vice-Captain: S Ghimire

GOR vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ghimire, A Rupu, M Abdul Motin, S Matta, W Imran, M Adnan, I Rana, M Asad, M Thapa, A Samad, S Hussain

Captain: M Abdul Motin, Vice-Captain: I Rana

Edited by Diptanil Roy