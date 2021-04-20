GOR vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal - April 21, 2021

In the 30th match of ECS T10 Portugal tournament, Gorkha 11 will take on Indian Royals at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Wednesday.

Gorkha 11 are currently the table toppers with just one defeat in the eight matches they have played so far in the tournament. Gorkha 11 bowlers have never conceded more than 85 runs to the opposition and that tells how strong their bowling line-up is.

In their previous game, Gorkha 11 defeated Miranda Dragons by 42 runs. Batting first, Gorkha posted 75/9 in 10 overs. Miranda Dragons could only post 33/4 in response.

Indian Royals are currently in fourth spot on the points table with three wins and two defeats in the five matches they have played so far. They would like to continue their winning momentum when they take on a strong Gorkha 11.

In their previous match, Indian Royals defeated Miranda Dragons by a whopping 57 runs. Batting first, the Royals posted the tournament’s highest score of 137/2, thanks to Amandeep Singh and Muhammad Saad’s 63-run knocks. In response, the Dragons were only able to post 80/6.

Squads to choose from

Gorkha 11

Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Indian Royals

Sukhwinder Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Muhammad Saad, Dhiraj Minhas, Sourabh Sandhu, Abu Sufyan, Yogesh Sharma, Faisal Riaz, Jatinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui

Probable Playing XIs

Gorkha 11

Absar Alam, Azher Andani, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Ghimire(wk), Sripal Matta, Arslan Naseem, Md Siraj Nipo, Faizal Rahim, Manjit Singh, Madhukar Thapa(c), Imran Khan

Indian Royals

Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Sourabh Sandhu, Yogesh Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh(c), Manjeet Singh(wk), Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Syed Ali Naqi

Match Details

Match: Gorkha 11 vs Indian Royals, Match 30

Date and Time: April 21, 2021, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch report

Only five out of 27 matches so far have resulted in victories for the chasing teams in the tournament. Captains winning the toss would love to bat first in order to keep the opposition under pressure.

The first innings par score is 90-100 with both bowlers and batters getting enough assistance from the wicket. You can expect bowlers to dominate batsmen on this surface.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GOR vs IR)

GOR vs IR

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Saad, Suman Ghimire, Azhar Andani, Amandeep Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bharadwaj, Sukhwinder Singh

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo, Vice-captain: Imran Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Saad, Azhar Andani, Amandeep Singh, Absar Alam, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bharadwaj, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh

Captain: Muhammad Saad, Vice-captain: Amandeep Singh