GOR vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal 2nd Semi-final - Apr 28, 2021 

Gorkha 11 will face the Indian Royals in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Wednesday.

Gorkha 11 have won 11 out of their 12 matches and finished the league stage as table-toppers. They won their last game against Oeiras by nine wickets. Gorkha 11 will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum and book their place in the ECS T10 Portugal final.

The Indian Royals, on the other hand, entered the semi-finals by virtue of having a superior net run rate than the Oporto Cricket Club. The Royals finished fourth in the ECS T10 Portugal points table, winning just four of their their 12 matches. Both of their last two games against the Coimbra Knights were abandoned due to rain.

Gorkha 11 will start as clear favorites to win the second ECS T10 Portugal semi-final.

Squads to choose from

Gorkha 11

Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa (C), Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire (WK), Manjit Singh, Jagroop Singh, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Kumar, Faizal Rahim, MD Shofiqul Islam, Binit Kumar Singh, Rahul Vishwakarma, Anurag Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Harjit Singh, Bimal Subedi and Kamal Deeo.

Indian Royals

Syed Ali Naqi, Sukhwinder Singh (C), Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Saad, Yogesh Sharma, Jatinder Singh, Manjeet Singh (WK), Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Sourabh Sandhu, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Faisal Riaz, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Abu Sufyan and Rajwinder Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Gorkha 11

Madhukar Thapa (C), Azhar Andani, Suman Ghimire (WK), Md Siraj Nipo, Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, MD Shofiqul Islam, Sripal Matta, Arslan Naseem, Manjit Singh, Imran Khan.

Indian Royals

Sukhwinder Singh (C), Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Manjeet Singh (WK), Sourabh Sandhu, Yogesh Sharma, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Syed Ali Naqi.

Match Details

Match: Gorkha 11 vs Indian Royals, Semi-Final 2

Date & Time: 28th April 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has greatly favored the bowlers in the ECS T10 Portugal. Anything above 100 should be a good first innings score at the venue. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GOR vs IR)

GOR vs IR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manjeet Singh, Azhar Andani, Absar Alam, Jaswinder Kumar, Imran Khan, Amandeep Singh, Md Siraj Nipo, Muhammad Saad, Ishwar Singh, Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta.

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo. Vice-captain: Muhammad Saad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suman Ghimire, Azhar Andani, Absar Alam, Jaswinder Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Md Siraj Nipo, Muhammad Saad, Sukhwinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta.

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo. Vice-captain: Amandeep Singh.