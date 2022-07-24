GOR vs LCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Portugal 2022, Match 9

The ninth match of the ECS T10 Portugal 2022 will see Gorkha 11 (GOR) take on Lisbon Capitals (LCA) at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Sunday, July 24.

Gorkha 11 started their campaign with two wins, with the most recent of them coming against Gamblers SC. The likes of Suman Ghimire and Manjit Singh have been impressive with the bat and ball, respectively. The Lisbon Capitals. meanwhile, have some experience to fall back on with Azhar Andani at the helm. Although they will start the game as the favorites, Gorkha 11 will be aware of the Lisbon Capitals' potential, making for a cracking game between the two sides.

GOR vs LCA Probable Playing XIs

GOR XI

Suman Ghimire, Mayank Darji, Rahul Kumar, Nazrul Ratul, Roushan Singh (wk), Imtiaz Rana, Madhukar Thapa (c), Hardeep Singh, Md Shaikat, Manjit Singh and Ahammad Ullah.

LCA XI

Azhar Andani (c), Saddam Raiyan, Saddam Akbory, Dikshit Patel, Parth Jounjat (wk), Taj Muhammad, Dhaval Patel, Mitul Patel, Rahul Bhardwaj and Akshar Patel.

Match Details

GOR vs LCA, ECS T10 Portugal 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: July 24, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is a good one to bat on despite there being a hint of inconsistent bounce. The batters will look to go on the attack from the start, with the shorter square dimensions being the main target for them. There could be some swing early on for the pacers, but a change of pace will remain key at the venue. Both teams will prefer chasing, with anything over 90 being a competitive total.

Today's GOR vs LCA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Suman Ghimire: Suman Ghimire comes into this game on the back of a couple of key knocks at the top of the order for Gorkha 11. The wicketkeeper-batter is known for his ability to score quick runs in the powerplay phase. Although he is unlikely to keep wickets, Ghimire's batting ability and form makes him a must-have in your GOR vs LCA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Azhar Andani: Azhar Andani is an experienced campaigner who has featured for Portugal in the past. The Lisbon Capitals captain has blown hot and cold in the tournament, which is still in its early days. But given his experience and ability to score big runs, Andani stands out as a viable option in your GOR vs LCA Dream11 fantasy team.

Allrounder

Imtiaz Rana: Imtiaz Rana has chipped in with both the bat and ball in his two outings so far, adding some much-needed balance to the side. The Gorkha 11 all-rounder has some experience to fall back on and is one of his side's better bowlers. With the conditions also suiting his style of play, he is one to keep an eye out for today.

Bowler

Taj Muhammad: Taj Muhammad has been sensational for the Lisbon Capitals in the tournament so far, picking up four wickets in two matches. In addition to his bowling exploits, Taj Muhammad adds value with the bat too, holding him in high regard. With Muhammad bound to play a major role in this game, he could be backed to put in a good performance.

3 best players to pick in GOR vs LCA Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Bhardwaj (LCA)

Imtiaz Riaz (GOR)

Rahul Kumar (GOR)

Key stats for GOR vs LCA Dream11 prediction team

Suman Ghimira: 89 runs in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 89.00

Taj Muhammad: 4 wickets in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 3.75

Manjit Singh: 3 wickets in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 9.33

GOR vs LCA Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Portugal 2022)

GOR vs LCA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Portugal 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Jounjat, S Ghimire, A Andani, S Hossain, R Kumar, M Singh, I Rana, D Patel, M Thapa, R Bhardwaj and T Muhammad.

Captain: S Ghimire. Vice-captain: A Andani.

GOR vs LCA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Portugal 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MD Shaikat, S Ghimire, A Andani, S Hossain, R Kumar, M Singh, I Rana, D Patel, M Thapa, A Patel and T Muhammad.

Captain: I Rana. Vice-captain: T Muhammad.

