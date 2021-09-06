GOR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10 2021, Match 3

Gorkha 11 will take on Malo in Match 3 of the ECS Cartaxo T10 2021 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Cartaxo on Monday.

Gorkha 11 were up against Oeiras in the first match of this year’s ECS Cartaxo. They restricted their opponents to a score of 60 and the run-chase became a matter of formality. They would now want to capitalize on that momentum and pick up another win in their second match of the day. Malo, meanwhile, will have the advantage going into this fixture as they had beaten Gorkha 11 twice last year.

GOR vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

GOR XI

Arslan Naseem / Suman Ghimire (wk), Harjit Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Md Shofiqul Islam, Imran Khan, Shuvam Bhatia, Rinku Singh, Rahul Bhardwaj, Binod Gyawali, Amandeep Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c)

MAL XI

Mian Shahid (c), Jayesh Popat (wk), Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Amir Zaib, Assad Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah, Najam Shahzad, Gulfam Shahid, Syed Maisam

Match Details

GOR vs MAL, ECS Cartaxo T10 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 6th September, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a batting paradise, especially in the T10 format. High scores will be common as batsmen will have the licence to play the big shots without too much concern. The boundaries are short as well. A score of 100 is expected to be par at this venue.

Today’s GOR vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Popat could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

M Shahid has been in excellent form lately. He is reliable and can also play the big shots with ease.

All-rounders

MA Gondal is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can be considered as a multiplier pick for the GOR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Side. He had scored 136 runs and picked up six wickets last year.

MS Islam is yet another brilliant all-rounder who can be an asset with both the bat as well as the ball.

Bowlers

R Bhardwaj will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in GOR vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

PS Jr (GOR) – 94 points

R Bhardwaj (GOR) – 80 points

MA Gondal (MAL)

MS Islam (GOR)

M Shahid (MAL)

Important stats for GOR vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

MA Gondal: 136 runs and 6 wickets

H Singh: 135 runs

A Zaib: 16 runs and 8 wickets

GOR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

GOR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Popat, M Shahid, A Zaib, H Singh, M S Islam, M A Gondal, M Butt, PS Jr, R Bhardwaj, G Shahid, N Shahzad

Captain: MA Gondal, Vice-Captain: MS Islam

GOR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Popat, M Shahid, B Gyawali, H Singh, M S Islam, M A Gondal, M Butt, PS Jr, R Bhardwaj, G Shahid, N Shahzad

Captain: M Shahid, Vice-Captain: R Bhardwaj

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava