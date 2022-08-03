GOR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T10 2022, Bronze Final

Gorkha 11 (GOR) will take on Malo CC Vilamoura (MAL) in the Bronze Final match of the Portugal T10 2022 on Wednesday (August 3) at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in the league stage and will now play the Bronze Final match to seal a spot in the final. Gorkha 11 have won nine of their last 12 games, while Malo CC Vilamoura have won seven of their 11 games.

Malo CC Vilamoura will try their best to win the match and seal a spot in the final, but Gorkha 11 are a relatively better team. Gorkha 11 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GOR vs MAL Probable Playing XI

GOR Playing XI

Suman Ghimire, Imran Khan-II, Roushan Singh (wk), Rahul Kumar, Mandeep Mall, Amandeep Ghumman, Hardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c), Manjit Singh, Ahammad Ullah

MAL Playing XI

Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad (c), Syed Maisam, Asim Sarwar, Jayesh Popat, Waleed Amjad, Rana Sarwar, Assad Mehmood, Shan Malik (wk), Yasir Sabir

Match Details

GOR vs MAL, Portugal T10 2022, Bronze Final

Date and Time: August 03, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The surface at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream pitch for batters. The spinners might get some assistance as the game progresses. However, the batters will get full value of their shots. Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so spectators should anticipate another high-scoring game.

GOR vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Popat, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. R Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

M Adnan and R Kumar are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. I Khan-II is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Ghimire and N Shahzad are the best all-rounders to select for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Mall is another good pick for today's Dream11 team as he took two wickets in the match against Gamblers SC.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Maisam and M Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Ghumman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in GOR vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

S Ghimire (GOR)

N Shahzad (MAL)

M Adnan (MAL)

GOR vs MAL: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Maisam - 100 runs and six wickets

N Shahzad - 261 runs and six wickets

M Singh - 58 runs and nine wickets

Gorkha 11 vs Malo CC Vilamoura Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Popat, M Adnan, R Kumar, I Khan-II, M Mall, S Ghimire, N Shahzad, S Maisam, M Singh, M Asim, A Ghumman

Captain: S Ghimire Vice Captain: N Shahzad

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Singh, M Adnan, R Kumar, I Khan-II, M Mall, S Ghimire, N Shahzad, S Maisam, M Singh, M Asim, A Ghumman

Captain: S Ghimire Vice Captain: M Adnan

