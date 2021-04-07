GOR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 08, 2021

Gorkha 11 will lock horns with Malo in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Thursday. It will be the day's second consecutive contest between the two teams.

Gorkha 11 have had a dream start to their ECS T10 Portugal campaign, winning two in two on the opening day. They will be hoping to pick up wins from both their games against Malo and stretch their winning streak to four games.

Malo, on the other hand, will be kicking off their ECS T10 Portugal campaign earlier in the day against the same opponents. They were phenomenal in the ECS Cartaxo 2020, finishing as table-toppers and winning four of their five league stage matches. Malo, who then went on to defeat Alvalade CC by 10 wickets in the final, are among the favorites to lift the ECS T10 Portugal trophy.

Squads to choose from

Gorkha 11

Madhukar Thapa (C), Anurag Paudel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani (WK), Arslan Naseem (WK), Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire (WK), Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi and Kamal Deeo.

Malo

Mian Mehmood (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Tahir Mahmood, Khurram Shahzad, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Mohammad Sajid Izaz (WK), Shan Aziz (WK), Jayesh Popat (WK), Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir and Raj Popat.

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Gorkha 11

Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire (WK), Madhukar Thapa (C), Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Arslan Naseem, Binit Kumar Singh, Manjit Singh.

Malo

Mian Mehmood (C), Rana Sarwar, Zafar Ali, Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Jayesh Popat (WK), Syed Maisam, Yasir Sabir, Sulaman Mian, Assad Mehmood, Zulfiqar Shah.

Match Details

Match: Gorkha 11 vs Malo, Match 4

Date & Time: 8th April 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a sporting one, with the average first innings score being 109 runs. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will get the full value for their shots. On the first day of the ECS T10 Portugal witnessed both games being won by the teams batting first.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GOR vs MAL)

GOR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azhar Andani, Suman Ghimire, Absar Alam, Amir Zaib, Mian Mehmood, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr, Assad Mehmood, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj, Syed Maisam.

Advertisement

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo. Vice-captain: Imran Khan Jr.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azhar Andani, Suman Ghimire, Absar Alam, Amir Zaib, Mian Mehmood, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr, Assad Mehmood, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj, Syed Maisam.

Captain: Imran Khan Jr. Vice-captain: Amir Zaib.