GOR vs MD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 12th, 2021

The Portugal T10 league table-toppers, Gorkha 11 are set to lock horns with newbies Mirando Dragons in the 13th match of the tournament on Monday. Gorkha 11 come into the match on the back of a victory whereas Miranda Dragons are yet to start their campaign.

Gorkha 11 are in fine form. They have registered two back-to-back victories against Oporto Cricket Club in their previous games. They have won four out of five games and have made a strong case for a spot in the playoffs. The team will look to seal their spot in the knockouts with a victory over Miranda Dragons on Monday.

Miranda Dragons will start their campaign against one of the strongest sides in the tournament and will look to cause a huge upset. Can they succeed in their aim?

Squads to choose from

Gorkha 11

Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Miranda Dragons

Steven Waddell, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohshin, Rob Lewes, Lucas Hennessey, Tom Allan

Probable playing XIs

Advertisement

Gorkha 11

Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt

Mirando Dragons

Steven Waddell, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohshin, Rob Lewes, Lucas Hennessey.

Match Details

Match: Gorkha 11 vs Miranda Dragons,

Time: 12th April 2021, 10:00 PM

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

One of the trickiest surfaces to bat on, the bowlers have enjoyed great success at Estadio Municipal de Mirando do Corvo. The batsmen have now read the track and adopted a cautious approach. The average score at the strip has hovered around 94 in the last three games. Anyone winning the toss will look to bat first and defend the total.

GOR vs MD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GOR vs MD Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Greg Bullock, Arslan Naseem, Azher Andani, Absar Alam, Sarvesh Kumar, Imran Khan Jr, Madhukar Thapa, Ibrahim Mohammad, Rahul Bhardwaj, Mohammad Shakir, Paul Stubbs

Captain: Imran Khan Jr; Vice-captain: Azher Andani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Greg Bullock, Suman Ghimire, Azher Andani, Absar Alam, Jagroop Singh, Imran Khan Jr, Madhukar Thapa, Ibrahim Mohammad, Rahul Bhardwaj, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohsin

Captain: Suman Ghimire; Vice-captain: Jagroop Singh