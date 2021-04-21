GOR vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 21, 2021 

Gorkha 11 will take on Oeiras in the 31st match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Wednesday.

Gorkha 11 are having a tremendous ECS T10 Portugal campaign so far, winning nine of their 10 matches and presently occupying the top spot in the standings. They are currently on a six-game winning streak, having beaten the Indian Royals by nine wickets in their last outing.

Oeiras, on the other hand, have won six of their eight ECS T10 Portugal matches and are currently placed just below Gorkha 11 in the points table. They registered a massive 55-run victory over Miranda Dragons in their last game.

Squads to choose from

Gorkha 11

Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa (C), Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire (WK), Manjit Singh, Jagroop Singh, Sarvesh Kumar, Faizal Rahim, Binit Kumar Singh, Rahul Vishwakarma, Anurag Paudel, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Harjit Singh, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deep and MD Shofiqul Islam.

Oeiras

Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Sunil Kumar, John Foster (WK), Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar, Mohon M F Hussain, Kuldeep Gholiya, Salman Ahmed, Nishant Prakash, Shayaddur Rahman, Amandeep, Kumar Rohit, Muhammed Adnan, Ranjit Narayan, Michael Harris, Silkesh Deuchande, Prince Maratha and Nishank Popat.

Predicted Playing XIs

Gorkha 11

Madhukar Thapa (C), Absar Alam, Azhar Andani, Suman Ghimire (WK), Rahul Bhardwaj, MD Shofiqul Islam, Sripal Matta, Arslan Naseem, Md Siraj Nipo, Manjit Singh, Imran Khan.

Oeiras

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Krut Patel, John Foster (WK), Conrad Greenshields, Parth Joujant, Salman Ahmed, Paulo Buccimazza, Sunil Kumar, Nishant Prakash, Shayaddur Rahman, Kapil Surendrakumar.

Match Details

Match: Gorkha 11 vs Oeiras, Match 31, ECS T10 Portugal

Date & Time: 21st April 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a neutral one, with the average first innings score here being 82 runs. As the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GOR vs OEI)

GOR vs OEI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Foster, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Md Siraj Nipo, Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Sunil Kumar.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Md Siraj Nipo.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Foster, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Paulo Buccimazza, Azhar Andani, Conrad Greenshields, Krut Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan, Sunil Kumar, Salman Ahmed, Rahul Bhardwaj.

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo. Vice-captain: Conrad Greenshields.