GOR vs WLP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo, Match 13

Gorkha 11 will lock horns with the Wild Panthers in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Cartaxo on Thursday.

Gorkha 11 are sitting atop the points table with two wins from two matches. They defeated Malo CC Vilamoura by nine runs in their last game. The Wild Panthers, on the other hand, are placed second in the points table with two wins from as many matches. They won their last match against Friendship CC convincingly by 10 wickets.

GOR vs WLP Probable Playing 11 Today

GOR XI

Suman Ghimire (WK), Imran Khan-II, Rahul Hudda, Parveen Singh Jr, Amandeep Ghumman, Madhukar Thapa (C), Saddam Hossain Akbory, Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, Arslan Naseem, Keroon Kandel.

WLP XI

Azher Andani, Waqar Nasir, Dikshit Patel, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Hardik Patel, Kishan Suthar (WK), Dhaval Patel, Dharm Patel, Mitul Patel, Akshar Patel (C), Parth Patel.

Match Details

GOR vs WLP, Match 13, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: 9th September 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground is batting-friendly and is expected to assist the batters hugely in both innings. While there will be very little help on offer for the pacers early on, the spinners were often seen struggling on this pitch. The team winning the toss should bowl first as the chasing teams have won the majority of the ECS T10 Cartaxo games played on this ground. The average first-innings score at the venue is 95 runs.

Today’s GOR vs WLP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Suma Ghimire: Suman is the perfect pick for your fantasy team from the wicket-keeper section. He has scored 74 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 194.73 for Gorkha 11.

Batsmen

Azher Andani: Azher has scored 81 runs at a strike rate of 184.09 and also scalped two wickets in two innings. He is the leading run-scorer for the Wild Panthers in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

Saddam Hossain Akbory: Saddam has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat in previous tournaments. But he has only scored 20 runs in two matches.

All-rounders

Imran Khan-II: Imran is a quality all-rounder and can be a good multiplier choice for your team. He has scored 68 runs and picked up two wickets in two matches.

Mohammad Siraj Nipo: Siraj is another amazing all-rounder from the Wild Panthers team. He has scored 21 runs while picking up two wickets in two matches and can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Parveen Singh Jr: Parveen has bowled exceptionally well in the last couple of matches. He has managed to scalp two wickets while also scoring nine runs in two outings for Gorkha 11.

Mitul Patel: Mitul has not been at his best so far this season. He has picked up a single wicket in two matches. But he is a quality bowler who is expected to perform well on Thursday.

Top 5 best players to pick in GOR vs WLP Dream11 prediction team

Azher Andani (WLP) - 206 points

Imran Khan-II (GOR) - 176 points

Arslan Naseem (GOR) - 164 points

Suman Ghimire (GOR) - 162 points

Madhukar Thapa (GOL) - 108 points

Important Stats for GOR vs WLP Dream11 prediction team

Azher Andani: 81 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 184.09 and ER - 7.66

Imran Khan-II: 68 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 6.36

Arslan Naseem: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.75

Suman Ghimire: 74 runs in 2 matches; SR - 194.73

Madhukar Thapa: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.75

GOR vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

GOR vs WLP Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suman Ghimire, Imran Khan-II, Parveen Singh Jr, Madhukar Thapa, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Rahul Bhardwaj, Azher Andani, Waqar Nasir, Dikshit Patel, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Mitul Patel.

Captain: Azher Andani. Vice-captain: Imran Khan-II.

GOR vs WLP Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suman Ghimire, Imran Khan-II, Parveen Singh Jr, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Rahul Bhardwaj, Arslan Naseem, Azher Andani, Waqar Nasir, Dikshit Patel, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Mitul Patel.

Captain: Azher Andani. Vice-captain: Mohammad Siraj Nipo.

