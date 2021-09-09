GOR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Match 14

Gorkha 11 (GOR) will take on Fighters CC (FIG) in match number 14 of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Gorkha 11 are in top form and are sitting pretty at the top of the ECS T10 Cartaxo points table, having won both their games by convincing margins. Meanwhile, Fighters CC are in sixth spot. They have won just one game while losing thrice.

GOR vs FIG Probable Playing 11 Today

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire (wk), Imran Khan, Rahul Hudda, Amandeep Ghumman, Saddam Akbory, Parveen Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c), Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, Arslan Naseem, Keroon Kandel

Fighters CC: Balwinder Singh, Zohaib Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Deepu Mansurpuria, Mandeep Singh (c), Varinder Virk, Gavie Dhillon (wk), Gagandeep Singh, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh

Match Details

GOR vs FIG, Match 14, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: September 9th 2021, 4 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground is an absolute belter. Teams have consistently racked up huge scores, with the average first-innings score in the ECS T10 Cartaxo being 105 runs. Teams batting first and second have won an equal number of matches in the tournament so far.

Today’s GOR vs FIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Suman Ghimire - Ghimire is in top form with the bat. He has scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 194.73 in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

Batsmen

Gagandeep Singh – Gagandeep has scored 55 runs in three innings, smashing six sixes in the tournament so far.

Mandeep Singh – The FIG skipper has chipped in with 42 runs at a strike rate of 155.55. He can also contribute with the ball.

All-rounders

Imran Khan – The GOR pace-bowling all-rounder has smashed 68 runs while striking at 178.94. He has picked up a couple of wickets as well.

Balwinder Singh – The 29-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has taken three wickets and scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 169.56 in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

Bowlers

Parveen Singh – Singh has bowled quite well in the past two games for GOR. He has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 9.25.

Zohaib Rana Sarwar – The premier FIG pacer has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.83.

Top 5 best players to pick in GOR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Balwinder Singh (FIG): 222 points

Imran Khan (GOR): 176 points

Arslan Naseem (GOR): 164 points

Suman Ghimire (GOR): 162 points

Zohaib Rana Sarwar (FIG): 148 points

Important stats for GOR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Suman Ghimire: 74 runs from two games; SR – 194.73

Imran Khan: 68 runs & 2 wickets from two games; SR – 178.94 & ER – 9.00

Balwinder Singh: 78 runs & 3 wickets from four games; SR – 169.56 & ER – 9.00

Zohaib Rana Sarwar: 3 wickets from four games; ER – 9.83

GOR vs FIG Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

Dream11 Team for Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arslan Naseem, Suman Ghimire, Gagandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Absar Alam, Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa, Balwinder Singh, Zohaib Rana Sarwar, Rahul Bhardwaj, Parveen Singh

Captain: Imran Khan. Vice-captain: Balwinder Singh

Dream11 Team for Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arslan Naseem, Suman Ghimire, Gagandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Saddam Akbory, Imran Khan, Imran Rao, Balwinder Singh, Zohaib Rana Sarwar, Rahul Bhardwaj, Parveen Singh

Captain: Imran Khan. Vice-captain: Suman Ghimire

