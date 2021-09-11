GOR vs FRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Match 21

Gorkha 11 (GOR) will take on Friendship CC (FRD) in match number 21 of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Both Gorkha 11 and Friendship CC have a similar record in the ECS T10 Cartaxo - two wins and three losses. A lot is riding on today's game as a win for either side will take them into the top four and enable them to qualify for the semi-finals.
GOR vs FRD Probable Playing 11 Today
Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire (wk), Imran Khan, Harjit Bhatia, Amandeep Ghumman, Absar Alam, Madhukar Thapa (c), Arslan Naseem, Lakshman KC, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Kunwar, Rinku Singh
Friendship CC: Mohammad Asad, Mizu Rahman (wk), Md Nazrul Islam, Imtiaz Rana (c), Md Abdul Motin, Ashraful Rupu, Sayful Huda, Sajjad Hossin, Taher Hossain, Sabbir Hussain, Nazmul Hasan
Match Details
GOR vs FRD, 21st Match, ECS T10 Cartaxo
Date & Time: September 11th 2021, 2 PM IST
Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground has been an absolute belter. After 20 ECS T10 Cartaxo games, the average first-innings score at the venue is about 111. Another batting beauty is expected to be in store for today's game.
Today’s GOR vs FRD Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Suman Ghimire – Ghimire has been in splendid form in the ECS T10 Cartaxo. He has amassed 143 runs at a strike rate of 190.67.
Batsmen
Absar Alam – Alam has chipped in with 48 runs in the tournament so far, striking five fours and three sixes.
Md Nazrul Islam – Islam is currently the ECS T10 Cartaxo's second-highest run-getter, amassing 216 runs at a strike rate of 216.00.
All-rounders
Md Abdul Motin – In addition to picking up five wickets, Motin has scored 54 runs in the ECS T10 Cartaxo so far.
Imran Khan – The pace-bowling GOR all-rounder has been in top form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 138 runs and taken three wickets.
Bowlers
Rahul Bhardwaj - Rahul Bhardwaj has been quite consistent with the ball, picking up five wickets at a decent economy rate.
Taher Hossain – The FRD seamer has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.
Top 5 best players to pick in GOR vs FRD Dream11 Prediction Team
Md Nazrul Islam (FRD): 451 points
Imran Khan (GOR): 314 points
Suman Ghimire (GOR): 309 points
Mohammad Asad (FRD): 266 points
Madhukar Thapa (GOR): 253 points
Important stats for GOR vs FRD Dream11 Prediction Team
Md Nazrul Islam: 216 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 216.00 & ER – 12.00
Md Abdul Motin: 54 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 120.00 & ER – 12.14
Imran Khan: 138 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 174.47 & ER – 10.2
Madhukar Thapa: 7 wickets; ER - 8.60
GOR vs FRD Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suman Ghimire, Absar Alam, Md Nazrul Islam, Sajjad Hossin, Madhukar Thapa, Imran Khan, Mohammad Asad, Md Abdul Motin, Rinku Singh, Rahul Bhardwaj, Taher Hossain
Captain: Md Nazrul Islam. Vice-captain: Imran Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arslan Naseem, Suman Ghimire, Absar Alam, Md Nazrul Islam, Sajjad Hossin, Madhukar Thapa, Imran Khan, Md Abdul Motin, Rinku Singh, Rahul Bhardwaj, Taher Hossain
Captain: Imran Khan. Vice-captain: Md Abdul Motin