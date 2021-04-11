GOR vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match 11 - Apr 11, 2021

Gorkha 11 will take on the Oporto Cricket Club in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Sunday.

Gorkha 11 have been pretty consistent in the ECS T10 Portugal so far. They started their campaign with three wins on the trot before losing one against Malo. The Madhukar Thapa-led side are sitting pretty at the top of the points table and will start as favorites on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Oporto Cricket Club made their ECS debut when they played two successive games against the Indian Royals. But they just couldn’t get going, especially with the bat. Although their bowlers did a fair job restricting the Indian Royals to under 100 in both games, the Oporto Cricket Club's batting just didn't step up. Premal Rajani and co. need to pull up their socks quickly or else they may soon get knocked out of the ECS T10 Portugal.

Squads to choose from

Gorkha 11: Madhukar Thapa (c), Anurag Paudel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Oporto Cricket Club: Premal Rajani (c), Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon, Syed Rashid

Predicted Playing XIs

Gorkha 11: Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire (wk), Absar Alam, Arslan Naseem, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj, Manjit Singh, Jagroop Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c)

Advertisement

Oporto Cricket Club: John Zinkus, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Premal Rajani (c), Suraj Peshawaria, Raghu Raman, Kanaka Sabhapathy (wk), Neil Charles, Adam Mackay, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Euan Mackay

Match Details

Match: Gorkha 11 vs Oporto Cricket Club

Date & Time: April 11th 2021, 10 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo ground has been a good one to bat on, it hasn’t been a very high-scoring one. The average first innings score in nine completed ECS T10 Portugal games at the venue is about 91.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GOR vs OCC)

Dream11 Team for Gorkha 11 vs Oporto Cricket Club - ECS T10 Portugal 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Raghu Raman, Azhar Andani, Absar Alam, John Zinkus, Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa, Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Neil Charles

Captain: Imran Khan. Vice-captain: Md Siraj Nipo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Raghu Raman, Suman Ghimire, Azhar Andani, Absar Alam, John Zinkus, Imran Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj, Neil Charles

Captain: Imran Khan. Vice-captain: John Zinkus