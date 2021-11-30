GOZ vs AUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Matches 31 & 32

Gozo (GOZ) will lock horns with the American University of Malta (AUM) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday.

Gozo have lost their first two ECS T10 Malta matches and are currently fourth in the Group B points table. They fell to a 50-run defeat in their last match against the Atlas UTC Knights. The American University of Malta, on the other hand, have won all four of their matches and are currently sitting at the top of the Group B points table. They beat Marsa by 29 runs via the D/L method in their last ECS T10 Malta match.

GOZ vs AUM Probable Playing 11 Today

GOZ XI

Jerin Jacob (C), Ajeesh Antony, Senthil Raj (WK), Milton Devasia, Indika Perera, Sandeep Sasikumar, Rajan Sharma, Rishal Simon, Aji Wilson, Joshby Job, Shiju Vava.

AUM XI

Jit Patel (C), Abhishek Kuntala, Darshit Patankar (WK), Jassi Singh, Zoheb Malek, Shubh Patel, Mohammedsadab Patel, Abhishek Prajapati, Varun Prasath, Bikram Arora, Tarak Shah.

Match Details

GOZ vs AUM, Matches 31 & 32, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 30th November 2021, 05:00 PM and 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Marsa Sports Club is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement early on with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 53 runs.

Today’s GOZ vs AUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Darshit Patankar: Patankar has been in decent form with the bat so far this season. He has scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 172.88 in four matches.

Batters

Abhishek Prajapati: Prajapati has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Malta. He has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 135.71 and also picked up four wickets in four matches.

Bikram Arora: Arora has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the American University of Malta. He has scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 170-plus in two matches.

All-rounders

Varun Prasath: Prasath has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 while also picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in four matches.

Rajan Sharma: Sharma can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 88.23 and also picked up a wicket in two ECS T10 Malta matches.

Bowlers

Jit Patel: Patel has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 Malta, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in four outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Sandeep Sasikumar: Sasikumar has picked up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/15, in two ECS T10 Malta matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in GOZ vs AUM Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath (AUM) - 344 points

Zoheb Malek (AUM) - 230 points

Darshit Patankar (AUM) - 228 points

Abhishek Prajapati (AUM) - 214 points

Tarak Shah (AUM) - 193 points

Important Stats for GOZ vs AUM Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath: 35 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 166.66 and ER - 6.00

Zoheb Malek: 32 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 7.75

Darshit Patankar: 102 runs in 4 matches; SR - 172.88

Rajan Sharma: 15 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 88.23 and ER - 5.00

Sandeep Sasikumar: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 11.00

GOZ vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

GOZ vs AUM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tarak Shah, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Bikram Arora, Milton Devasia, Zoheb Malek, Varun Prasath, Rajan Sharma, Jit Patel, Sandeep Sasikumar, Rishal Simon.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Abhishek Prajapati.

GOZ vs AUM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Bikram Arora, Milton Devasia, Joshby Job, Zoheb Malek, Varun Prasath, Rajan Sharma, Jit Patel, Shubh Patel, Sandeep Sasikumar.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Rajan Sharma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar