GOZ vs BBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 4

The fourth match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Bugibba Blasters (BBL) squaring off against Gozo (GOZ) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Monday, January 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GOZ vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Bugibba Blasters have various in-form players, whereas Gozo has a young squad.

Bugibba Blasters will give it their all to win the match, but Gozo is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GOZ vs BBL Match Details

The fourth match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on January 30 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GOZ vs BBL, Match 4

Date and Time: January 30, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club in Malta looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

GOZ vs BBL Form Guide

GOZ - Will be playing their first match

BBL - Will be playing their first match

GOZ vs BBL Probable Playing XI

GOZ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Senthil Raj (wk), Darshit Patankar, Jerin Jacob, Cindu Jen, Sreehari Bhuvanachandra, Bibek Basnet, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera, Waseem Abbas, Stivey Roy, and Ziyad Kalangadan.

BBL Playing XI

No injury updates

Pradeep Puppala (wk), Vijay Singh, Ajay Kumar-I, Pavan Kalyan, Gajender Bisht, Gauri Shankar, Gaurav Maithani, Shiv Singh, Partha Das, Devendra Negi, and Attinder Singh.

GOZ vs BBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Puppala

P Puppala is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Raj is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Patankar

D Patankar and J Jacob are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Kumar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Maithani

I Perera and G Maithani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Paulson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Sasikumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Roy and S Sasikumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Antony is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GOZ vs BBL match captain and vice-captain choices

J Jacob

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Jacob your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

D Patankar

D Patankar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for GOZ vs BBL, Match 4

I Perera

J Jacob

G Maithani

D Patankar

S Sasikumar

Gozo vs Bugibba Blasters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gozo vs Bugibba Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Puppala

Batters: D Patankar, J Jacob, A Kumar, V Singh

All-rounders: G Maithani, I Perera, S Singh, J Paulson

Bowlers: S Sasikumar, S Roy

Gozo vs Bugibba Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: P Puppala, S Raj

Batters: D Patankar, J Jacob

All-rounders: G Maithani, I Perera, S Singh, J Paulson, N Negi

Bowlers: S Sasikumar, A Antony

