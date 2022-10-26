GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Malta T10 2022 Match 9 & 10

Gozo will take on Marsa in match number 9 & 10 of the ECS Malta T10 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GOZ vs MAR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Gozo have had an indifferent start to this tournament. They have two wins and as many losses and are third in the points table.

Marsa, on the other hand, have had a rocking start to the tournament. They have recorded big wins in both of their games so far and they are sitting pretty at the top of the points table despite playing just two matches.

GOZ vs MAR, Match Details

The 9th and 10th match of the ECS Malta T10 2022 between Gozo and Marsa will be played on October 26, 2022, at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm & 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 9 and Match 10.

Match: GOZ vs MAR

Date & Time: October 26, 2022, 1.00 pm & 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta is usually an excellent one to bat on and teams have posted big scores regularly. More of the same can be expected from this encounter and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 90

GOZ vs MAR Probable Playing 11 today

Gozo Team News

No major injury concerns.

Gozo Probable Playing XI: Senthil Raj (wk), Sandeep Sasikumar, Josemon Paulson, Jerin Jacob (c), Indika Perera, Abhi Abhilash, Abdul Raheem, Ziyad Kalangadan, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, and Mohammed Rafeeque.

Marsa Team News

No major injury concerns.

Marsa Probable Playing XI: Nowell Khosla, Noman Mehar, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Muhammad Suleman, Haroon Mughal (c), Arslan Arshad, Venkatesh Pakalapati, Faisal Mahrose, Ghulam Qadri, and John Grima (wk).

Today’s GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Niraj Khanna (2 matches, 70 runs)

Niraj Khanna is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 70 runs in two innings and is striking at a rate of 175.00. He has hit four fours and five sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Abhi Abhilash (2 innings, 3 wickets)

Abhi Abhilash hasn't really fired with the bat but he has been superb with the ball. He has taken three wickets from two innings at an economy rate of 5.50.

Top All-rounder Pick

Fanyan Mughal (2 matches, 30 runs, 1 wicket)

Fanyan Mughal has looked solid with the bat and has scored 30 runs while striking at 230.77 in this tournament. He has picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 8.25.

Top Bowler Pick

Stivey Roy (3 innings, 4 wickets)

Stivey Roy has been bowling really well in this tournament. He has bowled 4.5 overs across three innings and has picked up five scalps at an economy rate of 5.38.

GOZ vs MAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Noman Mehar (2 matches, 26 runs, 3 wickets)

Noman Mehar has been excellent with both bat and ball. He returned with three wickets at an economy rate of 5.67. With the bat, he has scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 216.67.

Sandeep Sasikumar (4 matches, 29 runs, 4 wickets)

Sandeep Sasikumar is in good form with both bat and ball. He has returned with four scalps at an economy rate of 6.63. He has chipped in with 29 runs in three outings with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Noman Mehar 26 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Fanyan Mughal 30 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Sandeep Sasikumar 29 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Stivey Roy 4 wickets in 3 innings Niraj Khanna 70 runs in 2 matches

GOZ vs MAR match expert tips

Both teams have some high-performing all-rounders and have been performing consistently. Thus, the likes of Noman Mehar, Fanyan Mughal, Sandeep Sasikumar and Josemon Paulson could be the key picks.

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Gozo vs Marsa - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Niraj Khanna

Batters: Noman Mehar, Abhi Abhilash, Faisal Mahrose

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Sandeep Sasikumar, Josemon Paulson

Bowlers: Mohammed Rafeeque, Stivey Roy, Arslan Arshad

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Gozo vs Marsa - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Khanna, Indika Perera

Batters: Muhammad Suleman, Noman Mehar, Abhi Abhilash

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Sandeep Sasikumar, Josemon Paulson

Bowlers: Stivey Roy, Arslan Arshad, Venkatesh Pakalapati

