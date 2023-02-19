GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 82

Gozo (GOZ) will take on Marsa CC (MAR) in the 82nd match of the ECS T10 Malta at Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Sunday, February 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Gozo have played six matches in the tournament and have managed to win only two of them. They are currently seventh in the points table and will be looking to climb the ladder with a win in the match.

Marsa CC have failed to impress throughout the tournament. They have played six matches in the tournament and have not won a single game. Marsa CC will look to win the match and register their first points in the table.

GOz vs MAR Match Details, ECS T10 Malta

The 82nd match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 19 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The match is set to take place at 4:35 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GOZ vs MAR, ECS T10 Malta, Match 82

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, 4.35 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GOZ vs MAR Pitch Report

The surface at Marsa Sports Club has acted true for the batters. The batters have been able to score runs quite easily and hit the ball through the line. A high scoring encounter can be expected.

GOZ vs MAR probable playing XIs for today’s match

GOZ Injury/Team News

No major updates.

GOZ Probable Playing XI

Gautam Datta, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera, Senthil Raj, Sandeep Sasikumar, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Jerin Jacob, Bhuwan Aryal, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, and Mohammed Rafeeque.

MAR Injury/Team News

No major updates.

MAR Probable Playing XI

Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Muhammad Suleman-I, Arslan Arshad, Farhan Masih, David Athwal, Suhrid Roy, Venkatesh Pakalapati, and Waqas-Khan.

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Haroon Mughal

Haroon Mughal has been quite effective with the bat in the middle order. He has also been very effective behind the stumps and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Josemon Paulson

Josemon Paulson opens the innings for his team. He can play an impactful role while batting and is quite a consistent run scorer. Paulson is the best pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Fanyan Mughal

Fanyan Mughal has been very consistent with his all-round performances in the tournament. He has been impactful with both the bat and the ball in this tournament and that makes him the best all-round pick for the match.

Bowler

Abhilash Kannatheyil

Abhilash Kannatheyil has been a wicket-taking bowler in the tournament. He has picked up wickets at crucial stages and that makes Kannatheyil the best bowler pick for the match.

GOZ vs MAR Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Fanyan Mughal

Fanyan Mughal has been very consistent with his performances in the tournament. He has been impactful with both the bat and the ball and has the ability to change the course of the match with either of her trades. Fanyan Mughal is the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Niraj Khanna

Niraj Khanna has been pretty consistent with the bat in this tournament. His recent hot form makes Niraj one of the safest picks as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Niraj Khanna

Senthil Raj

Haroon Mughal

Fanyan Mughal

Abhilash Kannatheyil

GOZ vs MAR match expert tips

The pitch has been conducive to batting. An all-rounder who can be impactful in either of the innings would be a great pick for the match.

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 82, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Senthil Raj

Batters: N Khosla, Indika Perera, Waqar Abbas, J Paulson

All-rounder: Fanyan Mughal

Bowlers: M Rafeeque, A Kannatheyil, Shijil Roy

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 82, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Senthil Raj

Batters: N Khosla, Indika Perera, Waqar Abbas, J Paulson

All-rounder: Fanyan Mughal

Bowlers: M Rafeeque, A Kannatheyil, Shijil Roy

