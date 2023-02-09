GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 45 and 46

Gozo CC (GOZ) will take on Marsa (MAR) in back-to-back matches of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday, February 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Gozo CC have had a mixed tournament so far, winning two of their six games. They are seventh in the points table with four points but are the clear favorites to win this match, with the likes of Senthil Raj and Ajeesh Antony among their ranks.

Meanwhile, Marsa have had a disappointing season so far and are yet to win a game in the tournament. They are coming off a six-wicket defeat to the Southern Crusaders. Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath, and Haroon Mughal are among the notable players, but they have struggled to find consistent form.

GOZ vs MAR Match Details

The 45th and 46th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 10 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The matches are set to take place at 01:30 am and 03:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Gozo vs Marsa, Matches 45 & 46, ECS T10 Malta.

Date and Time: February 10, 2023, 01.30 am & 03:30 am IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

GOZ vs MAR, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is good for batting as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which could keep batters on their toes. Anything above 80 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 69

Average second innings score: 64

GOZ vs MAR Probable Playing XI

Gozo CC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Gozo Probable Playing XI

Josemon Paulson, Gautam Datta, Senthil Raj (wk), Indika Perera, Jerin Jacob (c), Abhilash Kannatheyil, Sandeep Sasikumar, Stivey Roy, Ajeesh Antony, Bhuwan Aryal, Mohammed Rafeeque

Marsa Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Marsa Probable Playing XI

Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Varun Prasath, Haroon Mughal (c), Arslan Arshad, Farhan Masih, Waqas Khan, John Grima (wk), Leon Thomas, Shamsher Ali

Today's GOZ vs MAR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Senthil Raj (115 runs in six matches)

Senthil Raj has proven to be an effective batter so far in this year's tournament and is also a superb wicketkeeper. He has scored 115 runs in six games and could explode for a big knock in this match.

Top Batter Pick

Haroon Mughal (88 runs & 2 wickets in five matches)

Haroon Mughal is an experienced batting all-rounder. He has amassed 88 runs and has taken two wickets in five games and could be a good multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Fanyan Mughal (84 runs & 5 wickets in six matches)

Fanyan Mughal has been a consistent performer for Marsa and could be a key addition to your fantasy team. He has scalped five wickets and scored 84 runs in six games and is an excellent selection for your Dream11 team for this match.

Top Bowler Pick

Ajeesh Antony ( Four wickets in four matches)

Ajeesh has impressed so far this tournament with his right-arm medium-fast bowling. He has taken four wickets in as many games while being economical, making him a good option for your fantasy team.

GOZ vs MAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Faisal Mahrose

Faisal Mahrose is an experienced player who has excelled with his all-round skill-set over the years. He has picked up five wickets and has scored 35 runs in six games in the ongoing tournament. The all-rounder is a decent captain's pick for your fantasy side.

Nowell Khosla

Nowell Khosla is another excellent selection for your Dream11 team, having scored 84 runs at an average of 28.00 in four games. Given his bowling abilities, he is one of the top contenders for the vice-captaincy pick.

5 must-picks for GOZ vs MAR Dream11 fantasy cricket

Abhilash Kannatheyil

Sandeep Sasikumar

Stevey Roy

Arslan Arshad

Farhan Masih

GOZ vs MAR match expert tips, Matches 45 & 46

Abhilash Kannatheyil could provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He has scored 24 runs and taken four wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 in four games. He could be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 45 & 46, Head-to-Head League

GOZ vs MAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: S Raj

Batters: N Khanna, N Khosla, H Mughal, J Paulson

All-Rounders: F Mughal, S Sasikumar

Bowlers: A Anthony, Abhilash Kannatheyil, S Roy, Waqas Khan

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 45 & 46, Grand League

GOZ vs MAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: S Raj

Batters: N Khanna, N Khosla, H Mughal, J Paulson

All-Rounders: F Mughal, S Sasikumar

Bowlers: A Anthony, Abhilash Kannatheyil, S Roy, A Arshad

