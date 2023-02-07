GOZ vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 35

The 35th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Gozo (GOZ) square off against the Msida Warriors CC (MSW) at Marsa Sports Club on Tuesday, February 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GOZ vs MSW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Gozo have played four matches in the tournament and won just one. They are currently sixth in the points table. The Gozo unit will be looking to win this match and climb up the points table.

Msida Warriors CC have played six matches in the tournament. They have managed to win four of their matches and are currently fifth in the points table. The Warriors will try and win the encounter against Gozo and strengthen their position in the race to the top four.

GOZ vs MSW Match Details

The 35th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 7 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to start at 5.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Gozo vs Msida Warriors CC, Match 35, ECS T10 Malta.

Date and Time: February 7, 2023, 5.30 pm IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

GOZ vs MSW Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club has been good for batting. In the last few matches, the team batting second has enjoyed the conditions more. Hence, the captain winning the toss might as well look to field first.

GOZ vs MSW Form Guide

GOZ - Have won one out of four matches

MSW - Have won four of their six matches

GOZ vs MSW Probable Playing XI

GOZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Gozo Probable Playing XI

Darshit Patankar, Gautam Datta, Senthil Raj, Indika Perera, Jerin Jacob, Cindu Jen, Vasim Shaikh, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, Bibek Basnet, and Mohammed Rafeeque.

MSW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Msida Warriors CC Probable Playing XI

Rockey Dianish, Shijil Joy, Akhil Piostine, Tom Thomas, Tony Louis, Divyesh Kumar, Joy Mathai, Bristo Baby, Ajin Soman, Rajkumar Pothula, and Anson Joseph.

GOZ vs MSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rockey Dianish

Rockey Dianish has been quite consistent with the bat in the tournament. He bats in the top order and therefore has the chance to score a considerable number of runs. This makes Dianish the best wicket-keeper pick for the match.

Batter

Divyesh Kumar

Divyesh Kumar has been very consistent in the tournament. Kumar has the ability to deliver with both the bat and the ball and hence is a must-pick for the match.

All-rounder

Tony Louis

Tony Louis is a utility player who can be useful to the team's cause with both the bat and the ball. Louis' ability to be impactful with both of his trades makes him a great pick.

Bowler

Shijil Joy

Although Shijil Joy is in the bowler's category, he is very handy with the bat. He can be impactful with both the bat and the ball and can pick up points in both the innings. So, Joy is going to be a very important pick for the match.

GOZ vs MSW Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Shijil Joy

Shijil Joy has the ability to pick up points in both innings of the match. The fact that he can be impactful in both trades makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Divyesh Kumar

Divyesh Kumar has the ability to provide powerful finishes for the team and can also pick up crucial wickets. This makes Divyesh a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for GOZ vs MSW, Match 35

Divyesh Kumar

Shijil Joy

Rockey Dianish

Tony Louis

Mohammad Rafique

Gozo vs Mside Warriors CC Match Expert Tips

The pitch will have something in it for both the batters and the bowlers. While the bowlers were doing well in the previous set of matches, the batters found it easier in the last few matches. So, a balanced XI is the best way to go for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

GOZ vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

GOZ vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: Rockey Dianish

Batters: I Perera, Divyesh Kumar, J Paulson

All-rounders: Tony Louis, S Sukumaran, A Soman

Bowlers: T Thomas, Shijil Joy, W Abbas, M Rafeeque

GOZ vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

GOZ vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rockey Dianish

Batters: I Perera, Divyesh Kumar, J Paulson

All-rounders: Tony Louis, S Sukumaran, A Soman

Bowlers: T Thomas, Shijil Joy, W Abbas, M Rafeeque

Poll : 0 votes