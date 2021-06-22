GOZ vs OVR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 23rd, 2021

Gozo are up against Overseas in Match No. 35 & 36 of the ECS T10 Malta League 2021 at the Marsa Sports Complex.

Overseas are placed third in Group B, whereas Gozo are currently languishing at the bottom of the table. The former have won two of their four games while the latter have managed only one win from six matches so far.

On that note, here are three potential captain or vice-captain candidates for your Dream11 team for the ECS T10 Malta League fixture between Gozo and Overseas.

#3 Sandeep Sasikumar

Gozo fast bowler Sandeep Sasikumar has grabbed six wickets in this edition of the ECS T10 Malta so far. The right-arm quick has an average of 13.16 and his best figures of 2/5 came against Swieqi United.

Sandeep Sasikumar can get your Dream11 team some valuable points and is, therefore, a vital pick.

#2 Jurg Hirschi

Jurg Hirschi plays for Overseas CC (Image Courtesy: ECN)

With seven wickets from four games, Jurg Hirschi is the leading wicket-taker for Overseas this season. He has a four-wicket haul to his name as well, which he achieved against Mater Dei, where he returned figures of 4/13.

Hirschi, who bowls with an economy of just 6.12, has done a fairly decent job at containing the batsmen. He is thus a key pick for your Dream11 team for this ECS T10 Malta clash.

#1 Callum Burke

All-rounder Callum Burke has had a fruitful ECS T10 Malta League campaign so far. Playing for Overseas, he has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 138.71. Burke has a top score of 37 against Mater Dei.

He has also picked up five wickets and has maintained a decent economy of 6.65, thus being effective with the ball.

Burke has contributed to all departments, and Overseas will want him to continue doing the same.

