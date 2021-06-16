GOZ vs. SKI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 17th, 2021

Gozo will face the in-form Super Kings in Match 13 & 14 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021. Marsa Sports Complex in Malta will play host to the games on Thursday.

Super Kings came in with a strong reputation and have lived up to the expectations so far. They won both of their games against Swieqi United, including a thumping 77-run win. The Kings are atop the Group B table with four points from two games.

They are strong contenders to win the trophy and will look to extend their unbeaten run when they take on Gozo.

Like the Super Kings, Gozo will also be making their ECS debut this season. They will play their first match of the season on June 17 and will look to start their ECS T10 Malta campaign on a positive note.

On that note, here we take a look at three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS T10 Malta encounter between Gozo and the Super Kings.

#3 Amar Sharma

Super Kings right-arm spinner Amar Sharma showed fine form against SWU. He picked up four wickets from two games.

With an average of 5.50 and a strike rate of 4.50, Amar Sharma is an integral part of Super Kings’s bowling line-up. He is expected to be among the wickets again.

#2 Ashok Bishnoi

Super Kings right-arm medium pacer Ashok Bishnoi tops their bowling charts after two games. He has five wickets and finds himself on the list of top wicket-takers in the tournament as well.

With the best figures of 3/15, an average of 6.20, and a strike rate of 4.80, he has been Super Kings’ best man with the ball so far.

He will look to continue his fine run when the Super Kings take on Gozo in their upcoming ECS T10 Malta fixture.

#1 Varun Prasath

Varun Prasath has been Super Kings’ best player so far. He has stacked up 83 runs from a couple of games at a whopping strike rate of 207.50, including a match-winning 63.

Varun has also picked up three wickets with the best figures of 2/9 and an impressive economy of 3.25. Varun is a must-pick as he can get you valuable points with his all-round abilities in the upcoming fixture of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar