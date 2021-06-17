GOZ vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 13 & 14 - Jun 17, 2021

Gozo will be up against the Super Kings in two back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex on Thursday.

Gozo will be making their much-anticipated debut in the European Cricket Series with this game. The newly formed Gozo are a pretty unknown side with no prior cricketing experience at their disposal. However, they will be hoping to spring a surprise or two in the ECS T10 Malta. While Jerin Jacob and Ajeesh Antony are expected to open the innings for Gozo, their bowling department will be led by Renju Ravi and Shibil Palakkalappi.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, got off to a flying start on their ECS debut. They have managed to win their first two games and are currently perched atop the ECS T10 Malta Group B points table. Amar Sharma and co. were clinical in both their victories over Swieqi United, which included a stupendous 77-run win. The Super Kings will start as top favorites to continue their unbeaten run in the ECS T10 Malta.

Squads to choose from

Gozo

Aji Wilson, Jerin Jacob (C), Leonard Nijan, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Siljo Varkey, Rajeesh Jawaharlal, Sandeep Sasikumar, Shibil Palakkalappil, Ajeesh Antony, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Sethil Raj, Tanu Babu, Milton Devasia (WK) and Renju Ravi.

Super Kings

Bikram Arora, Gurjeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma (C), Amit Rawat, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi and Yash Singh.

Probable Playing XIs

Gozo

Aji Wilson, Jerin Jacob (C), Sandeep Sasikumar, Shibil Palakkalappil, Ajeesh Antony, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Sethil Raj, Milton Devasia (WK), Renju Ravi.

Super Kings

Gurjeet Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Amar Sharma (C), Hasheem Shahzad, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi, Yash Singh.

Match Details

Match: Gozo vs Super Kings, Matches 13 & 14, ECS T10 Malta

Date & Time: 17th June 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex is a batting paradise, with the average first innings score at the venue being 111 runs. While the shorter boundaries on offer will aid the batsmen, the bowlers have struggled to keep the runs in check. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as most of the ECS T10 Malta games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GOZ vs SKI)

GOZ vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Affy Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Jerin Jacob, Ajeesh Antony, Gurjeet Singh, Aji Wilson, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Basil Scaria, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Amar Sharma.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Affy Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Jerin Jacob, Ajeesh Antony, Gurjeet Singh, Aji Wilson, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Janak Bhandari, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq.

Captain: Amar Sharma. Vice-captain: Ashok Bishnoi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar