GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 89 & 90

Gozo (GOZ) will take on Southern Crusaders (SOC) in the 89th and 90th match of the ECS T10 Malta at Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday, February 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 89 and 90.

Gozo have not had a good tournament so far and have struggled badly in the last few games. They are winless in their last five matches and have won only two of their 13 matches all season. They are second from bottom in the table with just six points to their name.

Southern Crusaders, on the other hand, have done well in comparison. They are fourth in the standings and have won eight out of 13 matches, while two games have ended without a result. Crusaders have 18 points and will come into this match after beating Buggiba Blasters in the last encounter.

GOZ vs SOC Match Details, Match 89 & 90

The Match 89 & 90 of ECS T10 Malta will start on February 21 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The match is set to take place at 5.30 pm and 8.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GOZ vs SOC, ECS T10 Malta, Match 89 & 90

Date and Time: February 21, 2023, 5.30 pm and 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GOZ vs SOC Pitch Report

This is a high-scoring track and batters are expected to enjoy a lot of assistance. They will be tempted to free their hands and play the big shots. Bowlers will have to be very careful about their line and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 91.6

Average second innings score: 86.2

GOZ vs SOC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Gozo: L-L-L-L-L

Southern Crusaders: W-L-L-W-L

GOZ vs SOC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gozo Injury/Team News

Sean Williams is injured and may miss this Test.

Gozo Probable Playing 11

Josemon Paulson, Stivey Roy, Ziyad Kalangadan, Shibin Mathai, Bhuwan Aryal, Waseem Abbas, Jerin Jacob, Cindu Shanmuganathan, Darshit Patankar, Senthil Raj, and Ajeesh Antony (c).

Southern Crusaders Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Southern Crusaders Probable Playing 11

Heinrich Gericke, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Angelo Delardon (c), Michael Goonetilleke, Jojo Thomas, Azwan Kamaleen, Basil George, Gopal Thakur, Shahin Hussain, Eardley Chandiram, and Lakshitha Senavirathna.

GOZ vs SOC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Raj (11 matches, 183 runs, Strike Rate: 136.57)

S Raj is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer for his team with 183 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 136.57.

Top Batter pick

R Bastiansz (9 matches, 135 runs, Strike Rate: 155.17)

R Bastiansz has played only nine matches so far. He is one of the best batters in the side and has piled up 135 runs at a strike rate of over 155.

Top All-rounder pick

Z Yousaf (10 matches, 33 runs and 10 wickets)

Z Yousaf has been in wonderful form with both the bat and the ball. He has amassed 33 runs and also picked up 10 wickets at an average of 15.80.

Top Bowler pick

S Roy (11 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.53)

S Roy is the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped seven wickets in 11 games at an economy of 8.53.

GOZ vs SOC match captain and vice-captain choices

B George

B George is the leading run-scorer for Southern Crusaders. He has hammered 279 runs in 10 innings at an average of close to 40. He also has a terrific strike rate of close to 200. George has also scalped nine wickets and could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Khan

A Khan has done well with the bat in hand. He has amassed 170 runs in nine innings and has a wonderful strike rate of 191.01.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B George 279 runs and 9 wickets 804 points Z Yousaf 33 runs and 10 wickets 497 points A Khan 170 runs 417 points S Raj 183 runs 344 points S Roy 7 wickets 303 points

GOZ vs SOC match expert tips

B George has been head and shoulders clear of the rest and he is a must-have captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 89 & 90, Head to Head League

GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Khan, S Raj

Batters: R Bastiansz, J Paulson, G Thakur

All-rounders: B George, Z Yousaf, M Avishka

Bowlers: S Roy, A Kannatheyil, I Kariyawasam

GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 89 & 90, Grand League

GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Khan, S Raj

Batters: R Bastiansz, J Paulson, I Perera

All-rounders: B George, Z Yousaf

Bowlers: S Roy, A Kannatheyil, M Rahman, I Kariyawasam

