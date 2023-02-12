GOZ vs SWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 55 & 56

Gozo (GOZ) will take on Swieqi United (SWU) in the 55 & 56 matches of the ECS T10 Malta at Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GOZ vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 55 & 56.

Gozo have not had a good tournament here so far. They are seventh in the points table. Gozo have won two of their eight matches and have lost four times. Having picked up six points so far, they are four points above the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile, Swieqi United have been fantastic and they are on top of the table. They are unbeaten in this competition so far, having won eight games while two other matches finished without a result. They have picked up 18 points so far.

GOZ vs SWU Match Details, Match 55 & 56

The Match 55 & 56 of ECS T10 Malta will start on February 12 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The match is set to take place at 5.30 pm and 8:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GOZ vs SWU, ECS T10 Malta, Match 55 & 56

Date and Time: February 12, 2022, 5.30 pm and 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GOZ vs SWU Pitch Report

It is a high-scoring track and batters are expected to enjoy a lot of assistance. They will be tempted to free their hands and play the big shots. Bowlers will have to be very careful with their line and length.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 91.6

Average second innings score: 86.2

GOZ vs SWU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Gozo: NR-NR-L-W-L

Swieqi United: NR-NR-W-W-W

GOZ vs SWU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gozo Injury/Team News

There are no injury updates.

Gozo Probable Playing 11

Senthil Raj, Darshit Patankar, Jerin Jacob, Josemon Paulson, Gautam Datta, Indika Perera, Ashith Jayalekha, Nithin Paul, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, and Ziyad Kalangadan.

Swieqi United Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Swieqi United Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Usman, Qasim Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Ayub Khan, Isaac Spiteri, Vibhor Yadav, Muhammad Ajmal, Waqar Afridi, Umar Ullah, Adyan Hassan, and Bilal Qadir.

GOZ vs SWU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Raj (6 matches, 115 runs, Strike Rate: 143.75)

S Raj is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer for his team with 115 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 143.75.

Top Batter pick

Q Muhammad (8 matches, 213 runs, Strike Rate: 247.67)

Q Muhammad is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ECS Malta. He has hammered 213 runs in eight games at an average of 42.60. Muhammad also possesses a strong strike rate of 247.67.

Top All-rounder pick

W Afridi (7 matches, 64 runs and 8 wickets)

W Afridi has been in wonderful form with both the bat and the ball. He has amassed 64 runs and also picked up eight wickets at an average of 8.13.

Top Bowler pick

A Ahmed (5 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 9.00)

A Ahmed is the third-highest wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped six wickets in five matches so far.

GOZ vs SWU match captain and vice-captain choices

V Yadav

V Yadav is the leading run-scorer in ECS Malta 2023. He has smacked 236 runs in seven innings at an average of 59 and at a strike rate of over 208. Yadav has also taken five wickets for his side and could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your GOZ vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy Team.

B Qadir

B Qadir is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has picked up 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 8.31.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GOZ vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points V Yadav 236 runs and 5 wickets 611 points B Qadir 13 wickets 524 points Q Muhammad 213 runs 426 points W Afridi 64 runs and 8 wickets 391 points S Raj 115 runs 249 points

GOZ vs SWU match expert tips

V Yadav and B Qadir are the leaders of their respective categories in the tournament and are must-have picks in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

GOZ vs SWU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 55 & 56, Head to Head League

GOZ vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Raj

Batters: Q Muhammad, I Ameer, J Paulson

All-rounders: V Yadav, W Afridi, M Ajmal, S Sasikumar

Bowlers: B Qadir, A Ahmed, A Antony

GOZ vs SWU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 55 & 56, Grand League

GOZ vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Raj

Batters: Q Muhammad, I Ameer, A Qadir, J Paulson

All-rounders: V Yadav, W Afridi,S Sasikumar

Bowlers: B Qadir, A Ahmed, A Kannatheyil

