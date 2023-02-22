Gozo (GOZ) will take on Victoria Lions (VLS) in the 91st and 92nd games of the ECS T10 Malta at Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday (February 22). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GOZ vs VLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , playing XIs and the pitch report for both games.

Gozo have struggled to find their footing in the league, winning only two of their 15 games andwill be eager to turn their fortunes around. They will look to capitalize on their strengths and put in a strong performance, with Stivey Roy and Senthil Raj in their ranks.

The Lions, meanwhile, have had a difficult season and are yet to win a game. They are languishing in the points table with three points from 16 games.

GOZ vs VLS Match Details, Match 91 & 92

Matches 91 & 92 of ECS T10 Malta will start on February 22 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta at 01.30 pm and 03.30 pm IST respectively. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GOZ vs VLS, ECS T10 Malta, Match 91 & 92

Date and Time: February 22, 2023; 01.30 pm and 03.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GOZ vs VLS Pitch Report

The Marsa Sports Club pitch is known for being batting-friendly, so expect high-scoring games with plenty of boundaries and sixes. However, spinners could also be crucial in deciding the game's outcome.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 86

Average second innings score: 85

GOZ vs VLS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Gozo: L-L-L-L-L

Victoria Lions: L-L-L-L-L

GOZ vs VLS probable playing XIs for today’s match

Gozo Injury/Team News

No injury concerns

Gozo Probable Playing XI

Josemon Paulson, Darshit Patankar (wk), Indika Perera, Senthil Raj (c), Vasim Shaikh, Jerin Jacob, Sandeep Sasikumar, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, Bhuwan Aryal

Victoria Lions Injury/Team News

No injury concerns

Victoria Lions Probable Playing XIs

Aji Wilson, Milton Devasia (c), Adhith Rajan, Abdul Madambillath, Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Varun Makkara, Shejil Peter, Sheril Peter, Nibu John, Tamil Selvan, Jineesh Varghese

GOZ vs VLS Dream11 match top picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Senthil Raj (13 matches, 202 runs, Strike Rate: 111.63)

Raj is a great fantast pick. as he's been in outstanding form this season. He has amassed 202 runs at a strike rate of 111.63 in 13 games and due a big innings.

Top Batter pick

Josemon Paulson (11 matches, 187 runs)

Paulson has been a key player for his team this season, showcasing his all-round abilities. He has scored 187 runs and taken one wicket in 11 games, proving to be a valuable asset.

Top All-rounder pick

Milton Devasia (13 matches, 136 runs, and 9 wickets)

Devasia has been a standout player for the Lions this season, taking nine wickets in 13 games. He has also made an impact with the bat too, scoring 136 runs at a strike rate of 146.85.

Top Bowler pick

Stivey Roy (13 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.33)

Roy has been in exceptional form with the ball, taking eight wickets in 13 games at an impressive economy rate of 9.33. He has also contributed with the bat, scoring some valuable runs down the order.

GOZ vs VLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Aji Wilson

Wilson has looked in good form in the tournament and could be a good fantasy captaincy pick. He has taken five wickets in 13 games and has made some crucial contributions with the bat in the lower order.

Sandeep Sasikumar

Sasikumar was exceptional with the ball against the Southern Crusaders in the previous game, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 10.50. He has good pace and control, making him an excellent fantasy pick.

Five Must-picks for GOZ vs VLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Vasim Shaikh

Jerin Jacob

Sandeep Sasikumar

Abhilash Kannatheyil

Pradeep Pushpangadan

GOZ vs VLS Match Expert Tips

Mohammed Rafeeque has been a crucial player for his team. He took three wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 and was economical in the previous game. He could prove to be an effective fantasy pick.

GOZ vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 91 & 92, Head-to-Head League

GOZ vs VLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: S Raj, P Pushpangadan

Batters: I Perera, J Paulson

All-rounders: M Devasia, A Rajan

Bowlers: S Roy, A Antony, A Wilson, A Kannathey, T Selvan

GOZ vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 91 & 92, Grand League

GOZ vs VLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: S Raj, P Pushpangadan

Batters: I Perera, J Paulson

All-rounders: M Devasia, A Rajan, S Sasikumar

Bowlers: S Roy, A Antony, A Wilson, A Kannathey, M Rafeeque

