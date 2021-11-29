GOZ vs AUK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Match 25 & 26

Gozo will take on Atlas UTC Knights in match number 25 & 26 of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Monday.

Gozo will be playing their first set of games in this tournament. They made their ECS debut in June earlier this year but have not had a great run. Atlas UTC Knights have already played two games. They won one game while the other was abandoned.

GOZ vs AUK Probable Playing 11 today

Gozo: Joshby Job, Indika Thilan Perera, Milton Devasia, Senthil Raj (wk), Aji Wilson, Jerin Jacob, Moonnukandathil Mohammed Rafeeque, Ajeesh Antony, Sandeep Sasikumar, Rishal Simon, Sajan Varghese

Atlas UTC Knights: Avinash Dileep (wk), Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Nithin Babu, Al Ameen Abdul, Manoj Salikumar, Sujesh Appu (c), Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Sarath Babu, Akashlal Ramesan

Match Details

Match: GOZ vs AUK

Date & Time: November 29th 2021, 1 & 3 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Marsa Sports Club in Malta is an excellent one to bat on and teams have consistently racked up big scores. Thus, another solid batting track is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s GOZ vs AUK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Senthil Raj can contribute effectively all-round. He got 90 runs and picked up three wickets in the tournament held in June this year.

Batters

Samuel Stanislaus has the knack of scoring tall regularly and he can blast away at the top of the order. He has scored 522 runs at a strike-rate of 155.82 in his ECS career.

All-rounders

Moonnukandathil Mohammed Rafeeque might be the one to look out for. He can have an impact with both bat and ball and will be a key player for GOZ.

Bowlers

Sujesh Appu is an experienced player and is a wicket-taking bowler. The AUK captain has taken 19 wickets in his ECS career so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in GOZ vs AUK Dream11 Prediction Team

Basil George (AUK)

Sujesh Appu (AUK)

Samuel Stanislaus (AUK)

Indika Thilan Perera (GOZ)

Senthil Raj (GOZ)

Important stats for GOZ vs AUK Dream11 Prediction Team

Samuel Stanislaus: 522 runs & 4 wickets (ECS career)

Sujesh Appu: 19 wickets (ECS career)

Basil George: 327 runs & 10 wickets (ECS career)

Senthil Raj: 90 runs & 3 wickets (ECS career)

GOZ vs AUK Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Gozo vs Atlas UTC Knights - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Match 25 & 26.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avinash Dileep, Senthil Raj, Indika Thilan Perera, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Jerin Jacob, Moonnukandathil Mohammed Rafeeque, Sarath Babu, Sujesh Appu, Nithin Babu, Sandeep Sasikumar

Captain: Samuel Stanislaus Vice-captain: Indika Thilan Perera

Dream11 Team for Gozo vs Atlas UTC Knights - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Match 25 & 26.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Senthil Raj, Al Ameen Abdul, Indika Thilan Perera, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Moonnukandathil Mohammed Rafeeque, Joshby Job, Sarath Babu, Sujesh Appu, Justin Shaju, Sandeep Sasikumar

Captain: Basil George Vice-captain: Moonnukandathil Mohammed Rafeeque

Edited by Diptanil Roy