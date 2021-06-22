GOZ vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 35 & 36 - June 23, 2021

Gozo will be up against Overseas in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Gozo, who are reeling at the bottom of the Group B points table, have recorded just one win from their six games, with the solitary victory coming against Swieqi United. Moreover, each of their five defeats have been by massive margins. So with four group stage games to go, Gozo need to go on a winning run to remain in contention to qualify for the ECS T10 Malta knockouts.

Overseas, on the other hand, have played just four games in the tournament so far, winning and losing two apiece. They started their ECS T10 Malta campaign brilliantly by beating Mater Dei comprehensively twice. However, the Super Kings got the better of Overseas in their next two games. They will be looking to find some consistency as they aim to move up the points table.

Squads to choose from

Gozo: Ajeesh Antony, Aji Wilson, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Jerin Jacob, Leonard Nijan, Milton Devasia, Rajeesh Jawaharlal, Renju Ravi, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Sandeep Sasikumar, Senthil Raj, Shibil Palakkalappil, Siljo Varkey, Tanu Babu

Overseas: Alex Meears, Andrew Naudi, Aron Oulton, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Palmer, Clyde Rossouw, David Marks, Deon Vosloo, Eldon Pillay, Ethan Xuereb, Gerald Sant, Heinrich Gericke, Henry Redknap, Jack Barritt, Jaz Cable, Jean Pierre Ford, Jurg Hirschi, Luke Bradley, Matthew Towns, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Sean Byrne

Predicted Playing XIs

Gozo: Milton Devasia, Sandeep Sasikumar, Senthil Raj, Shibil Palakkalappil, Janak Bhandari, Jerin Jacob (c), Basil Scaria, Aji Wilson, Ajeesh Antony, Rajeesh Jawaharlal (wk), Saikumar Nellikkunnu

Overseas: Clyde Palmer (wk), Christo Viljoen, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Jurg Hirschi (c), David Marks, Gerald Sant, Aron Oulton, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Andrew Naudi

Match Details

Matches: Gozo vs Overseas

Date and Time: June 23rd 2021, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams consistently racking up big totals on this ground. The pitch doesn't really offer much to the bowlers and another solid batting surface is likely to be in store for Wednesday's ECS T10 Malta double-header. A score of around 105-110 could well be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GOZ vs OVR)

Dream11 Team for Gozo vs Overseas - ECS T10 Malta.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clyde Palmer, Ajeesh Antony, Andrew Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Milton Devasia, Jurg Hirschi, Callum Burke, Senthil Raj, David Marks, Shibil Palakkalappil, Sandeep Sasikumar

Captain: Callum Burke. Vice-captain: Jurg Hirschi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clyde Palmer, Ajeesh Antony, Christo Viljoen, Charl Kleinepunte, Milton Devasia, Jurg Hirschi, Callum Burke, Senthil Raj, Luke Bradley, Shibil Palakkalappil, Sandeep Sasikumar

Captain: Callum Burke. Vice-captain: Milton Devasia

Edited by Samya Majumdar