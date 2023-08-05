GQ-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 16

The 16th match of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will see Gahanga Queens Women (GQ-W) squaring off against Charity CC Women (CHA-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A in Kigali City on Saturday, August 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GQ-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Charity CC Women have won one of their last six matches. Gahanga Queens Women, on the other hand, have been impressive with four victories in six appearances.

Charity CC Women will give it their all to win the match, but Gahanga Queens Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GQ-W vs CHA-W Match Details

The 16th match of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will be played on August 5 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GQ-W vs CHA-W, Match 16

Date and Time: 5th August 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last match played on this pitch was between Gahanga Queens Women and Indatwa Hampshire Women, where a total of 187 were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

GQ-W vs CHA-W Form Guide

GQ-W - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

CHA-W - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

GQ-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing XI

GQ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Merveille Uwase (c), Clarisse umutoniwase, Clementine Uwayisaba, Giovannis Uwase, Zurafat Ishimwe, Cynthia Uwera, Shakila Niyomuhoza, Ruth Uwimana, Faina Uwineza (wk), Belyse Murekatete, Colombe Uwizeye

CHA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Angelique Uwamahoro (wk), Cathia Uwamahoro, Diane Ishimwe, Phedina Dusenayo, Neema Micheline, Marie Bimenyimana (c), Ornella Gasengayire Gasirabo, Celine Umutoniwase, Pacifique Nyirandorimana, Sandrina Izabayo, Ange Uwingabire

GQ-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Uwase

M Uwase is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. F Uwineza is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Uwamahoro

C Uwamahoro and C Umutoniwase are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Uwamahoro played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Murekatete

B Murekatete and M Bimenyimana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Uwase is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

P Nyirandorimana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Nyirandorimana and C Uwizeye Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Umutoniwase is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GQ-W vs CHA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

B Murekatete

B Murekatete will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 430 points in the last six matches.

P Nyirandorimana

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Nyirandorimana as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 254 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for GQ-W vs CHA-W, Match 16

P Nyirandorimana

B Murekatete

C Uwamahoro

C Uwizeye

G Uwase

Gahanga Queens Women vs Charity CC Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gahanga Queens Women vs Charity CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Uwase

Batters: C Uwamahoro, C Umutoniwase, A Uwamahoro

All-rounders: M Bimenyimana, G Uwase (vc), B Murekatete (c)

Bowlers: P Nyirandorimana, C Umutoniwase, Z Ishimwe, C Uwizeye

Gahanga Queens Women vs Charity CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Uwase

Batters: C Uwamahoro, C Umutoniwase, A Uwamahoro

All-rounders: G Uwase, B Murekatete (c)

Bowlers: P Nyirandorimana (vc), C Umutoniwase, Z Ishimwe, C Uwizeye, C Uwera