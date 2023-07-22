GQ-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 9

The ninth match of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will see Gahanga Queens Women (GQ-W) square off against Charity CC Women (CHA-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A in Kigali City on Saturday, July 22.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GQ-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Charity CC Women have won one of their last two matches. Gahanga Queens Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. Charity CC Women will give it their all to win the match but Gahanga Queens Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GQ-W vs CHA-W Match Details

The ninth match of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will be played on July 22 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GQ-W vs CHA-W, Match 9

Date and Time: 22 July, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. The all-rounders will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second after winning the toss.

The last match played on this pitch was between Indatwa Hampshire Women and Sorwathe CC Women, where a total of 116 were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

GQ-W vs CHA-W Form Guide

GQ-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

CHA-W - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

GQ-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing XI

GQ-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Clarisse Umutoniwase, Belyse Murekatete, Merveille Uwase (c & wk), Shakila Niyomuhoza, Cynthia Uwera, Zurafat Ishimwe, Geovanis Uwase, Diane Umuhoza, Faina Uwineza, Ester Nyirahabimana, Colombe Uwizeye, Clementine Uwayisaba.

CHA-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Cathia Uwamahoro, Ornella Gasirabo (wk), Pacifique Nyirandorimana, Sonia Iragena, Celine Umutoniwase, Neema Micheline, Sandrine Izabayo, Angelique Uwamahoro, Ange Uwingabire, Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Dusabemungu.

GQ-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Uwase

M Uwase is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. F Uwineza is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Umutoniwase

C Uwamahoro and C Umutoniwase are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Micheline played exceptionally well in the last series so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Murekatete

G Uwase and B Murekatete are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Umuhoza is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Iragena

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Uwizeye and S Iragena. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Nyirandorimana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GQ-W vs CHA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

B Murekatete

B Murekatete will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Murekatete has earned 236 points in the last three matches.

G Uwase

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Uwase captain of the grand league teams as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. She has earned 100 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for GQ-W vs CHA-W, Match 9

G Uwase

N Micheline

B Murekatete

C Uwizeye

M Uwase

Gahanga Queens Women vs Charity CC Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gahanga Queens Women vs Charity CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Uwase.

Batters: C Umutoniwase, C Uwamahoro.

All-rounders: B Murekatete, G Uwase, D Umuhoza, M Bimenyimana.

Bowlers: C Uwizeye, S Iragena, Z Ishimwe, P Nyirandorimana.

Gahanga Queens Women vs Charity CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Uwase.

Batters: N Micheline.

All-rounders: B Murekatete, G Uwase, D Umuhoza, M Bimenyimana.

Bowlers: C Uwizeye, S Iragena, Z Ishimwe, P Nyirandorimana, C Uwera.