Gahanga Queens Women vs Charity CC Women - Dream11 Prediction - RCA T20 Women’s League 2023

Gahanga Queens Women will take on Charity CC Women in match number 10 of the RCA T20 Women’s League 2023 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City on Saturday, June 3.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GQ-W vs CHA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have had a similar record in this tournament so far. Both Gahanga Queens Women and Charity CC Women have one win and two losses. Gahanga Queens Women won their first game before losing two in a row. Meanwhile, Charity CC Women have lost two games on either side of their only win.

GQ-W vs CHA-W, Match Details

The 10th match of the RCA T20 Women’s League 2023 between Gahanga Queens Women and Charity CC Women will be played on June 3, 2023, at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 4:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GQ-W vs CHA-W

Date & Time: June 3rd 2023, 4:45 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City has been a good one to bat on. However, there has been help for the bowlers as well and they have been on top in most of the games.

GQ-W vs CHA-W Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Gahanga Queens Women: L, L, W

Charity CC Women: L, W, L

GQ-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Gahanga Queens Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Gahanga Queens Women Probable Playing XI: Clarise Umutoniwase, Belyse Murekatete, Merveille Uwase, Giovannis Uwase, Sharkira Niyomuhoza, Ester Nyirahabimana, Zurafat Ishimwe, Clementine Uwayisaba, Ruth Uwimana, Cynthia Uwera, Kayitesi Colombe

Charity CC Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Charity CC Women Probable Playing XI: Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Ishimwe, Sonia Iragena, Cathia Uwamahoro, Neema Micheline, Celine Umutoniwase, Sandrina Izabayo, Angelique Uwamahoro, Ornella Gasengayire Gasirabo, Pacifique Nyirandorimana, Janet Mbabazi

Today’s GQ-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Merveille Uwase (3 matches, 86 runs)

Merveille Uwase has been batting well. The GQ-W’s wicket-keeper batter has scored 86 runs in three games at a strike rate of 83.50. She has been good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Cathia Uwamahoro (3 matches, 53 runs)

Cathia Uwamahoro has made decent contributions with the bat. She has mustered 53 runs in three innings and she has a strike-rate of 81.54.

Top All-rounder Pick

Janet Mbabazi (2 matches, 12 runs, 5 wickets)

Janet Mbabazi is in excellent form with the ball. The leg-spinner has returned with five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.50 in this tournament. She can also be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Giovannis Uwase (3 matches, 4 wickets, 40 runs)

Giovannis Uwase has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.64 in this competition. With the bat, she has mustered 40 runs at a strike rate of 95.24.

GQ-W vs CHA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Belyse Murekatete (3 matches, 72 runs, 5 wickets)

Belyse Murekatete is in top all-round form. The GQ-W seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 72 runs while striking at 141.18. With the ball, she has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.49.

Marie Bimenyimana (3 matches, 79 runs, 3 wickets)

Marie Bimenyimana has been very effective with both bat and ball. The CHA-W all-rounder has got 79 runs and she has picked up three scalps at an economy rate of 3.45.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GQ-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Belyse Murekatete 72 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Marie Bimenyimana 79 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Janet Mbabazi 5 wickets in 2 matches Giovannis Uwase 40 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Pacifique Nyirandorimana 3 wickets in 3 matches

GQ-W vs CHA-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Marie Bimenyimana, Janet Mbabazi, Belyse Murekatete, Diane Ishimwe, and Clarise Umutoniwase will be the ones to watch out for.

GQ-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Gahanga Queens Women vs Charity CC Women - RCA T20 Women’s League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Merveille Uwase

Batters: Cathia Uwamahoro, Clementine Uwayisaba

All-rounders: Marie Bimenyimana, Janet Mbabazi, Belyse Murekatete, Diane Ishimwe

Bowlers: Giovannis Uwase, Zurafat Ishimwe, Pacifique Nyirandorimana, Cynthia Uwera

GQ-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Gahanga Queens Women vs Charity CC Women - RCA T20 Women’s League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Merveille Uwase

Batters: Cathia Uwamahoro, Sharkira Niyomuhoza

All-rounders: Marie Bimenyimana, Janet Mbabazi, Belyse Murekatete, Diane Ishimwe, Clarise Umutoniwase

Bowlers: Giovannis Uwase, Zurafat Ishimwe, Pacifique Nyirandorimana

