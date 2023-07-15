GQ-W vs SCC-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Rwanda Women T10 Match – July 15, 2023

Gahanga Queens Women (GQ-W) and Sorwathe Girls CC Women (SSC-W) are set to face each other in Match 2 of the Rwanda Women’s T20 T10 League 2023 on Saturday, July 15. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda will host the contest.

It is the second to be played at the venue on the day and hence, the pitch may turn out to be a little on the slower side. There would not be any shortage of stardom in the match.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your GQ-W vs SCC-W Dream11 teams.

#3 Belyse Murekatete (GQ-W) – 9.0 credits

Belyse Murekatete in action (Image Courtesy: TAWC)

Belyse Murekatete is an effective cricketer and should be picked in fantasy teams for the GQ-W vs SCC-W match. In 36 matches, she has scored 139 runs at an average of 7.72 and a strike rate of 74.33 with a top score of 20 not out. She has also picked up 32 wickets from 34 innings at an economy rate of 4.42 with one four-wicket haul to her name.

#2 Alice Ikuzwe (SCC-W) – 9.0 credits

Alice Ikuzwe is an experienced campaigner, having already played 51 T20Is for Rwanda Women. Hence, fantasy users should pick her for the GQ-W vs SCC-W match. She has scored 348 runs from innings at an average of 9.94 and a strike rate of 67.31 with a top score of 38 not out to show for her efforts. She has also picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 4.57.

#1 Ishimwe Gihozo Divine (SCC-W) - 8 credits

Ishimwe Gihozo Divine has played only five WT20Is for the Rwanda Women but has loads of talent. In five matches, she has picked up only three wickets, but her economy rate of 4.48 is stupendous, to say the least. She also played for the Rwanda Women in the U19 T20 World Cup earlier this year.

