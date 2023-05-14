GQ-W vs WCC-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for RCA Women’s T20 match – May 14, 2023  

The Gahanga Queens Women (GQ-W) and the White Clouds CC Women (WCC-W) are set to lock horns in Match No.2 of the RCA Women’s T20 on Sunday, May 14. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda will host the contest.

The two teams will meet in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader. The match will be played under the lights and is expected to be an entertaining one for fans.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GQ-W vs WCC-W game:

#3 Belyse Murekatete (GQ-W) – 9 credits

Belyse Murekatete is an effective cricketer and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the GQ-W vs WCC-W match. She has scored 104 runs from 17 innings at an average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 86.66.

Most importantly, she has picked up 23 wickets at an economy rate of 4.82. Murekatete also has a four-wicket haul to show for her efforts.

#2 Olive Dusabimana (WCC-W) – 7.5 credits

Olive Dusabimana has played 22 matches in which she has scored 96 runs at an average of 8.73 and a strike rate of 32.54. She also has a top score of 32 to her name.

Most importantly, she has picked up 30 wickets from 19 innings at an economy rate of 4.60. She has the best bowling figures of 6/49 and should be picked for the GQ-W vs WCC-W.

#1 Antoinette Uwimbabazi (SCC-W) – 9 credits

Antoinette Uwimbabazi is someone fantasy users should pick in their teams for the GQ-W vs WCC-W game. She has played 35 matches in which she has racked up 374 runs at an average of 19.68 and a strike rate of 78.74 with two half-centuries to her name.

She has a top score of an unbeaten 59. She has also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.17.

