GQ-W vs WCC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for RCA T20 Women's League, Match 2

The second match of the RCA T20 Women's League will see the Gahanga Queens Women (GQ-W) square off against the White Clouds CC Women (WCC-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GQ-W vs WCC-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both teams. They will be eager to start off their campaign on a positive note with a win in this match.

GQ-W vs WCC-W Match Details

The second match of the RCA T20 Women's League will be played on May 14 at the Gahanga International Stadium in Kigali City. The match will commence at 4.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GQ-W vs WCC-W, Second Match, RCA T20 Women's League

Date and Time: May 14, 2023, Sunday, 4.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Stadium, Kigali City

GQ-W vs WCC-W Probable Playing XIs

GQ-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GQ-W Probable Playing XI

M Uwase, F Uwineza, D Umuhoza, E Nyirahabimana, S Niyomuhoza, B Murekatete, C Umutoniwase, R Uwimana, G Uwase, Z Ishimwe, and C Uwera.

WCC-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WCC-W Probable Playing XI

G Uwase, K Gisubizo, A Uwimbabzi, L Niyonsaba, C Uwimana, M Vumiliya, O Dusabimana, E Uwimana, S Marry Uwase, L Teta, and E Ndayisaba.

GQ-W vs WCC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Uwase

M Uwase is a stable batter and also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. She looks like a good pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter

D Umuhoza

Umuhoza is a powerful top-order batter who bats with positive intent from the very beginning of the innings. Umuhoza might be a crucial pick for the fanatsy contests of the match.

All-rounder

M Vumiliya

Vumiliya can be a very impactful player as she can contribute significantly with bith the bat and the ball. She will be an ideal pick from the all-rounders section.

Bowler

G Uwase

G Uwase can pick up wickets at any stage of the game. She is a wicket-taking bowler and will be the best choice from the bowlers section for this match.

GQ-W vs WCC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

B Murekatete

Murekatete has the ability to impact a match with either the bat or the ball. She can pick up valuable points in both innigs of the match and that makes her a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

M Vumiliya

Vumiliya bats in the top-order and also generally completes her full quota of overs. She will be a pretty safe bet to take as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for GQ-W vs WCC-W, Match 2

M Uwase

D Umuhoza

B Murekatete

M Vumiliya

G Uwase

GQ-W vs WCC-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Gahanga International Stadium will favor the bowlers. So, all-rounders who are decent with the bat and mostly complete their full quota of overs will be very good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

GQ-W vs WCC-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Uwase

Batters: A Uwimbabazi, S Niyomuhoza, D Umuhoza

All-rounders: B Murekatete, O Dusabimana, M Vumiliya, C Umutoniwaza

Bowlers: G Uwase, Z Ishimwe, S Marry Uwase

GQ-W vs WCC-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

