GR vs JKP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Landskrona, Matches 15 & 16

The Goteburg Royals (GR) will take on Jonkoping (JKP) in back-to-back ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on Thursday, 5 May.

Although Jonkoping and Goteburg Royals have blown hot and cold in the tournament, they are still in the mix for a top-four finish. Both teams come into the game on the back of two losses at the hands of Evergreen and will be keen to bounce back into winning ways. While they are evenly-matched on paper, the Royals will start as the favorites, given their balance and depth. But with both teams eager to get some points under their belts, two entertaining games beckon in Landskrona.

GR vs JKP Probable Playing 11 Today

GR XI

Rishi Natarajan (wk), Sibi Balasubramanian, Subash Palanisamy, Ananthu Saseendran, Bharat Konka (c), Vilas Hedge, Vamsi Krishna, Vinoth Tamilselvan, Siva Vennapusa, Nishith Arra and Vinod Malliboayana.

JKP XI

Riaz Khan, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Naser Batcha, Talha Omer, Zabihullah Zadran, Qasim Muhammad (c&wk), Moosa Rehan, Bhavya Patel, Sahar Shirzad, Hafiz Khan and Khalid Usman.

Match Details

GR vs JKP, ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, Matches 15 and 16

Date and Time: 5th May 2022, 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Landskrona

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. There could be some swing early on with the new ball, but the dimensions of the ground will play into the batters' hands. With games being played on a synthetic surface, there shouldn't be much movement for the bowlers. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s GR vs JKP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Qasim Muhammad: Qasim Muhammad has blown hot and cold in the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, but he remains Jonkoping's best batter in the middle order. Qasim is known for his ability to hit big shots against pace, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Sibi Balasubramanian: Sibi Balasubramanian has shown glimpses of his ability, scoring some handy runs. However, he is due for a big knock in the top order. Given his knack for scoring big runs, he is a good addition to your GR vs JKP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Bharat Konka: Bharat Konka has been the Royals' go-to player with valuable contributions with both the bat and ball. While the Royals captain has been inconsistent on the bowling front, the value he provides with his big-hitting ability is massive. With his all-round skills bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your GR vs JKP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sahar Shirzad: Sahar Shirzad has been impressive in the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, using his swing-bowling prowess and variations to good effect. Apart from his form, the conditions should also serve him well, making him a fine pick for your GR vs JKP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in GR vs JKP Dream11 prediction team

Bharat Konka (GR)

Sahar Shirzad (JKP)

Sami Ibrahimkhil (JKP)

Important stats for GR vs JKP Dream11 prediction team

Ananthu Saseendran - 58 runs in 3 ECS T10 Landskrona innings, Average: 19.33

Bharat Konka - 4 wickets in 3 ECS T10 Landskrona matches, Average: 10.50

Bhavya Patel - 4 wickets in 5 ECS T10 Landskrona matches, Average: 10.00

GR vs JKP Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Landskrona 2022)

GR vs JKP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Q Muhammad, T Omer, R Khan, S Ibrahimkhil, S Balasubramanian, B Konka, H Khan, S Vennapusa, S Shirzad, B Patel and C Jha.

Captain: Q Muhammad. Vice-captain: B Konka.

GR vs JKP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Natrajan, T Omer, R Khan, S Ibrahimkhil, S Palanisamy, B Konka, H Khan, S Vennapusa, Z Zadran, B Patel and C Jha.

Captain: S Ibrahimkhil. Vice-captain: B Konka.

Edited by Samya Majumdar