GR vs SSD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Matches 19 and 20

The Goteborg Royals (GR) will take on the Seaside CC (SSD) in back-to-back ECS T10 Sweden 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Friday.

Goteborg Royals made a strong start to the season, but were completely outplayed by their opponents in their next four games, losing all of them. With two wins in six games, they are currently fourth in the Group A standings.

Seaside CC, on the other hand, have had a bad start to the season and are on the verge of dropping out of contention for the play-offs. They are at the bottom of the points table.

GR vs SSD Probable Playing 11 Today

GR XI

Rishi Natarajan, Ravi Bakka (wk), Chandraprabha Jha, Bharat Konka (c), Ananthu Saseendran, Subash Palanisamy, Siva Vennapusa, Vinoth Tamilselvan, Vamsi Krishna, Vilas Hegde, Bharath Subramanya

SSD XI

Umair Chaudary, Arfan Arif, Niaz Mohammad (wk), Mujtaba Hakim, Ashiq Hussain (c), Aditya Somvanshi, Kamran Yousuf, Sachin Karunakar, Yasir Malik, Praveen Kumar, Mahesh Navale

Match Details

GR vs SSD, ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Match 19 and 4

Date and Time: 6th May, 2022, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. However, the surface gives batters an edge as the ball comes off the bat nicely. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today’s GR vs SSD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Niaz Mohammad: Niaz has looked impressive with the bat thus far, scoring 111 runs at an average of 18.50 in six games and has been decent behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Umair Chaudary: He has done quite well with the bat for his team and has played some crucial knocks. He has scored 85 runs at an average of 14.16 and has also proven effective with the ball in this tournament.

All-rounders

Yasir Malik: He has scored 25 runs and has also picked up five wickets at an average of 17. Malik could be a superb captaincy choice for your GR vs SSD Dream11 fantasy team. He is currently ranked eighth in most wicket charts.

Bowlers

Shafat Ali Syed: He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his team. He has picked up four wickets in two games in this season's competition so far and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in GR vs SSD Dream11 prediction team

Aditya Somvanshi (SSD) – 130 points.

Arfan Arif (SSD) – 52 points.

Ananthu Sasseendran (GR) – 142 points.

Important stats for GR vs SSD Dream11 prediction team

Bharat Konka: Four wickets in four games; bowling average: 19.50

Mujtaba Hakim: 60 runs in six games; batting average: 15.00

Harinder Singh: 69 runs in two games; batting average: 34.50

GR vs SSD Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Sweden 2022)

GR vs SSD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niaz Mohammad, Umair Chaudary, Vamsi Krishna, Subash Palanisamy, Bharat Konka, Siva Vennapusa, Yasir Malik, Ananthu Saseendran, Chandraprabha Jha, Mujtaba Hakim, Aditya Somvanshi.

Captain: Yasir Malik | Vice-captain: Niaz Mohammad.

GR vs SSD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishi Natarajan, Niaz Mohammad, Vinoth Tamilselvan, Umair Chaudary, Subash Palanisamy, Bharat Konka, Siva Vennapusa, Yasir Malik, Ananthu Saseendran, Chandraprabha Jha, Mujtaba Hakim.

Captain: Yasir Malik | Vice-captain: Subash Palanisamy.

