GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I match - July 9th, 2021

Germany Women will take on France Women in the third game of their T20I series at the National Performance Centre, Krefeld, Germany on Friday, 9th July 2021.

Germany Women have already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Thus, this will be a do-or-die contest for France Women and their last chance to keep the series alive.

Germany Women have registered clinical wins in both the games, by margins of nine & eight wickets respectively. France Women have been sub-par with the bat, resulting in their consecutive defeats.

Having said that, here are three players who can be captain and vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team ahead of the third T20I between the Germany Women and the France Women.

#3 Cindy Breteche

Cindy Breteche has picked up two wickets for France Women so far in this series. She has figures of 1/16 (4 overs) and 1/11 (2 overs) from the first two games respectively. Cindy Breteche has bowled with an overall economy of just 4.5.

She has been one of the very few positives for France Women in this T20I series thus far. She is expected to improve her performance even more as her side are in a must-win situation.

#2 Anna Healy

Germany Women's all-rounder Anna Healy can contribute with both bat and ball. She has scored 35 runs in the ongoing T20I series. Healy scored 29 runs in the first game alone.

She also has a couple of wickets to her name. She returned figures of 2/10 from four overs in the second T20I. Anna Healy has been quite economical with the ball, boasting an economy of just 2.83.

#1 Christina Gough

Featuring on this list is another all-rounder from Germany. Christina Gough has scored a total of 43 runs from the first two T20Is.

She scored 19 runs in the first game. Christina also picked up a wicket, giving away only three runs from an over in the match.

She displayed her all-round abilities in the second T20I as well. Christina first picked up 1/10 from two overs. She then scored an unbeaten 24 as Germany Women romped to an eight-wicket win.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava