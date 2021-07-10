GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20I match - July 10th, 2021

Germany Women will take on France Women in the fourth T20I at the National Performance Center, Krefeld, on Saturday, 10th July 2021.

Germany Women have already sealed the five-match series, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead. They will look to carry forward the momentum and continue their winning streak.

Meanwhile, France Women have had a disappointing series. Coming into the fourth T20I, they will look to salvage some pride by registering their first win of the series.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the upcoming fixture between Germany Women and France Women.

#3 Cindy Breteche

France Women pacer Cindy Breteche is the second-highest wicket-taker in the series thus far. She has picked up four wickets with an economy of just 4.30.

Once again, she was the only positive for her side in a dismal third T20I. Cindy grabbed two wickets from four overs, giving away only 16 runs in the process. She will look to continue her good showing in the series.

Germany Women opener Christina Gough is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing T20I series. She has scored 65 runs in three games, averaging 65 with a strike rate of 72.22.

Christina scored 22 valuable runs in the third T20I. She can also be handy with the ball. In the second T20I, she scored an unbeaten 24 and picked up a wicket as well. Her all-round performance can earn your Dream11 team vital points.

Germany Women skipper Anuradha Doddaballapur has been excellent with the ball in this series. She is the highest wicket-taker with seven scalps thus far.

She has an average of 2 and an economy of just 1.16. The skipper has a couple of three-wicket hauls as well.

She led from the front in the third T20I. Anuradha first scored 25 runs and then returned to pick up four wickets, giving away just three runs from her four overs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava