GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20I match - July 8th, 2021

Germany women and France women will lock horns in a five-match T20I series at Krefeld. Both sides will look to start the series with a victory and carry the momentum into the coming games.

On that note, here we have a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the T20I match between Germany women and France women.

#3 Christina Gough

(Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Christina has scored 390 runs in just 11 innings, with the highest score of an unbeaten 101. Her T20I stats will surely give nightmares to the opposition team’s bowlers.

Gough can also be useful with her medium-paced bowling as she has picked up nine wickets in her career. With her getting to open the batting, she is expected to wreak havoc once she settles down in the powerplay overs.

She is one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this contest.

#2 Emmanuelle Brelivet

France women’s team skipper Emmanuelle Brelivet has an impressive record with both willow and ball in hand. She has scored runs at an average of 57 in three innings and also picked up 10 wickets in just six innings.

Emmanuelle usually bats at the No. 3 spot for her team. With the surface assisting spin bowlers right from the word go, her leg breaks will be pretty important for her team in this encounter.

#1 Anuradha Doddaballapur

Germany women’s team skipper Anuradha Doddaballapur is the most valuable player in this encounter. Anuradha usually bats in the top-order and bowls four overs every game.

She has a decent batting average of 30.75 in the shortest format of the game and has picked up nine crucial wickets for her team in her short nine-match career.

With the wicket being on the slower side, Anuradha could be a crucial bowler in this T20I series.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar