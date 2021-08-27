GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Match 5 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers has Germany Women (GR-W) taking on France Women (FR-W at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Murcia on Friday

The German Women had a tough start to their campaign as Ireland Women beat them by 164 runs. They will be looking to return to winning ways against France Women, who are brimming with young and talented players in both departments.

FR-W vs GR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

FR-W XI

Tara Britton (c), Alix Brodin, Jen King, Poppy McGeown, Thea Graham, Emmanuelle Brelivet, Tracy Rodriguez, Marie Violleau, Emma Chance, Maelle Cargouet (wk) and Cindy Breteche

GR-W XI

Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Bianca Loch, Sharanya Sadarangani, Karthika Vijayaraghava (wk), Stephanie Frohnmayer, Peris Wadenpohl, Anne Bierwisch and Emma Bargna

Match Details

GR-W vs FR-W, Match 5, Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Date and Time: 27th August, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is on the slower side, teams have been able to score runs freely so far. The batters will look to attack the bowling from the word go, with runscoring being relatively easy in the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, the spinners will have a significant say in the proceedings. Wickets in hand will be key, with 130 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Maelle Cargouet: Maelle Cargouet is one of the most talented batters in the French team. Although she is slated to bat lower down the order, she should be a handy option in your GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 fantasy team

Batter

Jen King: Star batter Jen King could not get going in the previous game, but she is more than capable of getting a big score today. With the conditions also suiting her style of play, she should be a good addition to your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Christina Gough: Christina Gough couldn't hold her own against Ireland but is more than capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Handy with the ball as well, she should be a must-have in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Thea Graham: Thea Graham managed to take a wicket in France's defeat to the Netherlands, but she still has a long way to go in terms of fulfilling her potential. However, given her recent form, she is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 prediction team

Christina Gough (GR-W)

Anuradha Doddaballapur (GR-W)

Emmanuelle Brevilet (FR-W)

Important stats for GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 prediction team

Christina Gough - 499 runs and 14 wickets in 19 WT20I matches, Bat Average: 45.36

Anuradha Doddaballapur - 202 runs and 16 wickets in 15 WT20I matches

Emmanuelle Brevilet - 62 runs and 10 wickets in 12 WT20I matches

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction Today

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cargouet, S Frohnmayer, J King, J Ronalds, S Sadarangani, C Gough, E Brelivet, A Doddaballapur, T Graham, B Maes Loch and M Violleau

Captain: C Gough. Vice-captain: E Brelivet

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cargouet, A Healey, J King, J Ronalds, S Sadarangani, C Gough, E Brelivet, A Doddaballapur, T Graham, B Maes Loch and C Breteche

Captain: C Gough. Vice-captain: A Doddaballapur

Edited by Samya Majumdar