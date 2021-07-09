GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s 3rd T20I Match - July 9th, 2021

Germany Women will clash against France Women for the third time in their T20I series at the National Performance Center in Krefeld on Friday.

Germany Women, led by Anuradha Doddaballapur, started the series on an impressive note, winning the first two games of the five-match series. Meanwhile, France Women registered paltry scores of 65 and 55 in the first two contests of the series. They could pick up only three German wickets in the two games.

France Women were second best against Germany Women in all three departments and will need some strong performances to stay alive in the series.

Squads to choose from

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Anna Healey, Bianca Maes Loch, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton Kainat Qureshi, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Cassandre Scholz, Verena Stolle, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Peris Wadenpohl.

France Women

Emmanuelle Brelivet, Sabine Baron, Cindy Breteche, Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Maelle Cargouet, Emma Chance, Emmanuelle Chauveau, Isabelle Costaz-Puyou, Thea Graham, Jennifer King, Louise Lestavel, Sabine Lieury, Magali Marchello, Poppy McGeown, Sophie Pecaud, Beatrice Pierre, Marie Violleau, Irma Vrignaud.

Probable Playing XIs

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur(c), Christina Gough, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Anne Bierwisch, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan(wk), Stephanie Frohnmayer, Peris Wadenpohl, Bianca Maes Loch, Anna Healey.

France Women

Emmanuelle Brelivet(c), Cindy Breteche, Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Maelle Cargouet(wk), Emma Chance, Thea Graham, Jennifer King, Magali Marchello, Poppy McGeown, Marie Violleau.

Match Details

Match: Germany Women vs France Women, Third T20I.

Date and Time (IST): 9th July, 5:30 PM.

Venue: National Performance Center, Krefeld.

Pitch Report

Although the wicket is on the slower side at the National Performance Center in Krefeld, batters can spend some time before going for their shots. Spin-bowlers should get a lot of turn in the middle overs.

Germany Women vs France Women T20I series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GR-W vs FR-W)

GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Maelle Cargouet, Christina Gough, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Anna Healey, Sharanya Sadarangani, Emma Bargna, Bianca Maes Loch, Cindy Breteche, Thea Graham.

Captain: Anna Healey. Vice-captain: Anuradha Doddaballapur.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Christina Gough, Alix Brodin, Tara Britton, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Anna Healey, Poppy McGeown, Emma Bargna, Bianca Maes Loch, Cindy Breteche, Thea Graham.

Captain: Christina Gough. Vice-captain: Poppy McGeown.

