GRA vs ALY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 73

The 73rd game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Gracia (GRA) square off against Ali Youngstars (ALY) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday (November 28). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GRA vs ALY Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Gracia have lost their last two games, while the Youngstars have won their last two. Gracia will look to win the game, but the Youngstars are expected to prevail.

GRA vs ALY Match Details

The 73rd game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 28 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GRA vs ALY, Match 73

Date and Time: November 28, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling game. The last game here between Raval Sporting CC and Ripoll Warriors saw 205 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

GRA vs ALY Form Guide

GRA - L L

ALY - W W

GRA vs ALY Probable Playing XIs

GRA

No injury updates

Kuldeep Lal, Gurvinder Singh, Amol Rathod, Tajinder Singh Padda, Gurvinder Singh-1, Heera Mahey ©, Sahil, Sharul Chauhan (wk), K Singh, Trilochan Singh, Rohit Ratta

ALY

No injury updates

Mubashar Ali (wk), Usman Mushtaq-1, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Waqas Tahir ©, Muhammad Riaz, Arslan Sabir-I, Babar Basharat, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Arslan Muhammad, Karamat Subhani

GRA vs ALY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ali (2 matches, 16 runs)

Ali is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Chauhan is another good pick.

Batters

H Salik (2 matches, 4 wickets)

M Riaz and H Salik are the two best batter picks. K Lal played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

H Mahey (2 matches, 83 runs)

T Ur Rehman and Mahey are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Kumar is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Sharif (2 matches, 22 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks are I Ahmed and N Sharif. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. P Singh is another good pick.

GRA vs ALY match captain and vice-captain choices

H Mahey

Mahey bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe captancy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has scored 83 runs in the last two games.

N Sharif

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Sharif the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 22 runs and taken four wickets in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for GRA vs ALY, Match 73

N Sharif 22 runs and 4 wickets 172 points I Ahmed 4 wickets 153 points H Salik 4 wickets 149 points H Mahey 83 runs 149 points T Ur Rehman 4 wickets 136 points

Gracia vs Ali Youngstars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gracia vs Ali Youngstars Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: S Nazir, K Lal, H Salik, M Riaz

All-rounders: V Kumar, T Ur Rehman, H Mahey

Bowlers: P Singh, I Ahmed, N Sharif

Gracia vs Ali Youngstars Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: K Lal, H Salik, M Riaz

All-rounders: V Kumar, T Ur Rehman, H Mahey, V Yadav

Bowlers: P Singh, I Ahmed, N Sharif

